Liberia: No Sugar Not Sugar

opinion

Many people die because their respective sugar levels are too high. Available information tells us that high sugar levels are life threatening. In fact, many people pass away when their respective sugar levels become too high. A very popular Lady just passed away because her sugar level went too high suddenly.

But many people continue to take sugar because they like sweet things. From children to adults to the elderly, they want to eat sweet things and they do eat sweet things even if they lose their respective teethes or die. These things are happening even though people do not want to lose their respective teethes or die. How can these life-threatening situations be stopped and prevented?

These life-threatening situations can be stopped and prevented through the raising of awareness in ways that motivate people to stop eating sweets and preventing the eating of sweets. People eat sweets because they think that such is good for them, not realizing that such is bad for them. No wonder the people of Liberia have concluded that Liberia is headed in the wrong direction (Afrobarometer, 2022). The direction is wrong because it is poverty generating rather than poverty alleviating, especially when poverty has become the pretext for violence.

There is good news. The good news is that many more Liberians are realizing that sugar is bad for them and they are not only not taking sweet things but they are taking actions within the Rule of Law to stop and prevent the eating of sweet things. The good news is seen in the results of the Election in Liberia October 10, 2023. Almost all of the National Legislators who wanted to be re- elected and the candidates who wanted to be elected were not re-elected and elected, respectively. This situation happened because of the awareness raising that continues to be carried on by the people who love Liberia.

These actions by the people of Liberia are producing the change from the bad prevailing system of injustice to the good enduring system of Justice. This change is at once the only and best way to get persons with good records elected to bring in the system of Justice, the indispensable ingredient for Peace and Progress in Liberia and in any country.