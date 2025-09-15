Liberia: Op-Ed - Impunity Cannot Be the Policy - - Liberia's Institutions Must Act - Not Hide

opinion

Something is deeply wrong in Liberia when allegations of sexual violence involving a powerful government official are met not with justice, but with excuses.

Deputy Minister for Youth Development, J. Bryant McGill, is facing some serious allegations: he's accused of sexually assaulting and recording a 14-year-old girl, who happens to be the daughter of a Ministry employee. Reports indicate that the minor was lured into his office multiple times, and her father has filed a formal complaint. A medical examination has even confirmed signs of sexual abuse.

However, the institutions in Liberia that are supposed to protect the vulnerable--the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, the Liberia National Police, and the Ministry of Youth and Sports--are showing an alarming level of leniency towards those accused of such heinous acts. This not only erodes public trust but also undermines legal obligations and continues to put people at risk.

Our laws are straightforward: Statutory Rape is Non-Bailable, and the government has a responsibility to detain offenders through the Liberia National Police! According to Liberia's Rape Law of 2005 (as amended), statutory rape, which involves sexual intercourse with minors, is classified as a first-degree rape offense, carrying a maximum penalty of life imprisonment. Crucially, statutory rape is a non-bailable offense under Liberian law. This means that any adult accused of such a crime against a minor should be held in custody, rather than being allowed to take a leave of absence while investigations are ongoing! The law is designed to ensure accountability and protect the rights of children.

In this situation, we are witnessing a failure by the relevant institutions to fulfill their responsibilities. Instead of recommending the suspension of Deputy Minister J. Bryant McGill, the Minister of Youth and Sports opted to submit a leave of absence request on his behalf to the President's office. In turn, President Joseph Boakai, rather than taking the necessary action, accepted McGill's request for "leave of absence," reportedly to "avoid any perception of interference" with the investigation. This decision allows the accused to evade immediate accountability, keeps him on the government payroll, and sends a troubling message that those in power can escape justice.

If McGill is claiming innocence, then the law clearly states he needs to fully engage with the criminal process. Just asking for leave isn't enough. It's not the solution! The Liberia National Police has been aware of this case for almost two weeks now--ever since the complaint was lodged but no arrests have been made. They haven't taken decisive action against the accused, even though serious offenses like statutory rape require a firm approach. Their response feels half-hearted, neglecting both their legal responsibilities and moral obligations.

What makes this delay even more concerning is that Liberia has established systems in place to handle such crimes. For instance, the DNA testing machine, which was acquired and put into use during former President George Weah's administration, has been effectively utilized in past cases to confirm sexual offenses and ensure accountability. That same system should be put to work here without delay to uncover the truth, deliver justice, and prevent impunity from taking root.

While the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has claimed involvement--mentioning the Gender-Based Violence Division and outreach to the child's father--its actions so far have been lackluster. Nearly two weeks in, there's no public evidence that the child has received comprehensive services through a formal referral process, including medical, psychological, or protective care. Instead, we have seen a vague statement that feels more like lip service than a commitment grounded in the ministry's operational capabilities.

The Ministry of Gender can't keep passing the buck, issuing diluted statements without any real follow-through, and acting as if their job is done. This ministry has a clear mandate to protect women and children, ensuring that every survivor is promptly placed on the referral pathway and leading coordination between agencies.

It's hard to ignore the fact that their failure to act in this situation is nothing short of a serious neglect of responsibility. It's negligence wrapped up in red tape. It's cowardice disguised as procedure. When a 14-year-old is desperately seeking justice, the Ministry's silence and half-hearted attempts are not just an insult to her, but to every woman, girl, and vulnerable individual in Liberia who relies on them.

Statutory rape--especially first-degree rape--is classified as non-bailable, meaning the law doesn't allow for leniency in these cases. Additionally, the Children's Law of 2011 ensures that children have rights, including protection from abuse and sexual exploitation, and mandates that government agencies provide necessary services. The Domestic Violence and Rape Acts also commit Liberia to safeguarding women and children from sexual violence and ensuring justice is served. These are not optional; they are binding laws, and this government is failing to uphold both the Constitution and national laws!

After nearly two years in office, President Boakai should understand that making excuses is not a hallmark of true leadership! When high-profile individuals are accused, the response must be prompt, principled, and in line with the law--not an effort to downplay or postpone action. The President's choice to accept a leave of absence instead of immediately suspending Deputy Minister McGill is simply not enough. If anyone truly believes in McGill's innocence, they should advocate for a full and transparent legal process. Silence or delay only suggests complicity.

Where have all the Civil Society Voices gone? Back during the Weah administration, civil society was loud and clear, raising alarms about issues like sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) and the lack of protection for the vulnerable. But now, many of those same organizations and public figures seem to have gone quiet, and I can't help but wonder why. Is this silence a sign that they feel "protected" now, or is it because taking a stand has become inconvenient with new Board positions and jobs on the line? I urge the CSOs and WNGOs to break this silence; their work isn't finished. Survivors and victims of SGBV, along with the public, deserve ongoing advocacy, especially when power and influence can hide wrongdoing. Advocates need to find their voices again and keep pushing forward!

Liberia continues to see thousands of SGBV cases each year. For example, from January to October 2024, there were 2,759 reported cases of sexual and gender-based violence, with 1,902 of those in Montserrado County alone. Yet, the number of cases that actually lead to convictions remains alarmingly low.

Many survivors still struggle to access services, medical evidence is often delayed or lost, and investigations frequently hit a wall. These aren't just numbers; they represent real lives, and we can't allow this culture of impunity to persist.

At this critical moment, we must take immediate action to ensure justice is served: Suspend Deputy Minister McGill right away (without pay) while a credible, independent investigation takes place.

* Detain (and charge if there's enough evidence) under the statutory rape law. Non-bailable offenses require swift action, not bureaucratic delays.

It's crucial that we ensure the survivor gets comprehensive care--this means medical attention, forensic support, psychological help, and safe housing if necessary. The Gender Ministry needs to kickstart the referral process and guarantee that the survivor has access to all the services they need.

* The police must act swiftly, keeping the public informed about each step of the investigation, safeguarding evidence, and issuing arrest warrants when appropriate.

* The President should take a stand and lead, rather than deflect. Laws are not mere suggestions, and the Constitution is not optional. Justice isn't something to be managed; it should be delivered.

* Civil society must step back into its role as a watchdog because we all know that silence equates to complicity.

Every time Liberia allows someone powerful to evade timely accountability, it erodes its moral foundation. Laws are meant to protect everyone, not just the influential. The safety, dignity, and rights of children should never be sacrificed for political convenience.

Liberians deserve a government that respects the law, where institutions are reliable, and justice is served promptly. Today, that ideal is being put to the test. Let's not let it slip away.

By Williametta E. Saydee-Tarr, contributing writer / Former Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection (2018-2024)