Liberia: Muslims Condemn Israeli Attack On Qatar

The National Muslim Council of Liberia has strongly condemned what it described as an "unprovoked attack" by Israel in Doha, State of Qatar, which reportedly claimed the lives of officials of the Palestinian delegation and a Qatari national.

According to reports, Israeli bombers struck a residence believed to be hosting members of the Hamas negotiating team in Doha on Tuesday, killing six people, including one Qatari citizen.

Addressing an emergency press conference over the weekend in Monrovia following a mass meeting of the council's national executive committee, Secretary-General Kuku Reeves expressed solidarity with Qatar.

He stated that the Muslim community in Liberia stands firmly with the government and people of Qatar in their ongoing efforts to promote peace in the Middle East.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The attack on Qatar by Israel is an act of unprovoked aggression aimed at undermining noble intentions to save lives and advance peace between Israelis and Palestinians," Reeves stated.

The Muslim community in Liberia also extended condolences to the bereaved families, the people of Qatar, and all those affected by the incident.

This is the first public statement from the National Muslim Council of Liberia since the escalation of the Middle East crisis, which began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a large-scale attack that killed more than 1,200 Israelis and saw hundreds taken hostage.

In retaliation, Israel has carried out sustained military operations in Gaza and the West Bank, resulting in more than 65,000 reported Palestinian deaths, widespread hunger, and the destruction of much of the territory. Despite multiple international mediation efforts, attempts to broker a ceasefire have so far failed.

The conflict has drawn in regional players, including Iran, Lebanon, Syria, and Houthi-controlled Yemen. Reports indicate that about 20 Israeli hostages remain in Hamas captivity, while Israel, backed by the United States, has yet to show readiness for negotiations.

Meanwhile, 124 countries, including France, Britain, Canada, Spain, and Italy, have announced plans to formally recognize Palestine as an independent state in October this year.

So far, the Government of Liberia has not issued an official statement on the latest development. However, Liberia has consistently expressed support for a two-state solution as the basis for resolving the Israeli Palestinian conflict.