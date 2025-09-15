Nigeria: FCT Resident Doctors Begin Indefinite Strike

The ARD-FCT had embarked on a seven-day warning strike last Monday, citing the government's failure to resolve long-standing grievances

The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter, on Monday, began an indefinite strike.

This was disclosed in a communique issued by the ARD-FCT on Monday, signed by its President, George Ebong, and General-Secretary, Agbor Affiong.

The ARD-FCT had embarked on a seven-day warning strike last week Monday, citing government's failure to resolve long-standing grievances.

The doctors listed lack of manpower, poor welfare, unpaid salaries, unexplained deductions, the psychological toll of long working hours, and the absence of new recruitment in FCT hospitals since 2011 as key issues.

Details later.