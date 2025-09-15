South Africa: Limpopo Villagers Demand ANC Councillor Be Removed

Residents of Relela village outside Tzaneen blocked roads during two days of protests

Residents of Relela village, outside Tzaneen, Limpopo, protested for two days last week, demanding the removal of their ward councillor, accusing him of neglecting their village and diverting development projects elsewhere.

On 10 and 11 September, villagers blocked roads with burning tyres, trees and stones, forcing schools and businesses to close and bringing traffic to a standstill.

Police had their hands full trying to disperse the protesters and open roads for traffic. Police spokesperson Constable Khomotso Hlokwe said the situation has calmed, and no arrests have been made.

Community leader Kabelo Masedi said, "There is no consistent water supply, our tar roads are full of potholes, and our gravel roads are almost impassable."

The protesters said gravel roads are not being maintained, and taps are dry except for a few days in the month. They also experience electricity cuts (load reduction) twice a day, from 5am to 7am and again from 5pm to 7pm. They said the municipality does not communicate with them, and development decisions are made without consultation.

There are about 500 households in Relela.

"Until the mayor comes here and addresses us in person, we are not moving. We don't want to be addressed by anyone else," said Masedi.

Municipal spokesperson Neville Ndlala confirmed that Mayor Gerson Molapisane (ANC) did meet with protesters on Friday.

"The top grievance is the removal of the councillor. However, the mayor told them this is not within his jurisdiction," Ndlala said.

Ward 8 Councillor Erel Monyela (ANC) was elected in 2021. Attempts to reach him for comment were unsuccessful.

Ndlala said the municipality is engaging with Eskom and the Mopani District Municipality regarding electricity and water issues, and will investigate other concerns.

Residents we spoke to were resolute about their demand for Monyela's removal, vowing to continue protests. The community had also protested in March.