Uganda: Kasese Records 22 Maternal Deaths, 488 Prenatal Losses in One Year

Kasese District is grappling with a worsening maternal and prenatal health crisis, with the past financial year marking one of the deadliest periods for expectant mothers.

According to the district health authorities, 22 women died during childbirth, while 488 prenatal losses were recorded.

Kasese District Health Officer, Dr Amon Bwambale, expressed deep concern over the figures, describing them as alarming and preventable in many cases.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"We really had the worst year, this previous year that ended. We lost twenty-two mothers to delivery. It's not very good that a mother comes to the hospital to deliver and she goes back dead. It is too bad," Dr. Bwambale said in an interview.

He explained that some complications, particularly heavy bleeding, remain difficult to control. However, timely medical intervention could prevent many maternal deaths.

"While some cases are complicated, others can be avoided if mothers reach health facilities early enough and receive prompt medical attention," Dr Bwambale noted.

Local leaders have since joined calls for urgent action. Kasese Municipality leader, John Siriwayo, cited shortages of medical staff as a major factor contributing to the crisis.

"We cannot allow mothers to go into labor and fail to access a doctor immediately. Government must ensure our hospitals are fully staffed," Siriwayo said.

He also called for stricter measures against traditional birth attendants, whom he accused of endangering mothers' lives.

"These practices only delay mothers from seeking professional help, and the result is often tragic. We need stronger regulation against such unsafe deliveries," Siriwayo added.

In response, the district health department revealed plans to strengthen maternal health services across Kasese.

"We are developing interventions to prevent avoidable deaths and safeguard mothers' lives in our district," Dr Bwambale assured.

Health experts stress that reducing maternal and prenatal deaths requires a multi-sectoral approach, including improved health infrastructure, skilled medical personnel, and greater community awareness about the dangers of unsafe delivery practices.