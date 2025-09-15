Liberia: 'Operation Clear Duala' Nets 17 Suspected Criminals, Addicts in Market Raid

- Seventeen suspected criminals and drug addicts were arrested early Friday during a pre-dawn raid on the Modern Duala Market Complex, part of a new operation launched by Crime Watch Liberia with support from the Liberia National Police Zone 6.

The sweep, code-named "Operation Clear Duala Market," began at 4 a.m. on Sept. 12. According to organizers, it was designed to dismantle hideouts inside the market that residents and traders say have become strongholds for nighttime assaults, drug use, and theft.

Those arrested -- many between the ages of 15 and 24 -- were taken into custody and transferred to Zone 6 headquarters at Bong Mines Bridge. Witnesses said several appeared wounded, some with feet wrapped in rags. Women were among those picked up during the operation.

Market Becomes a Haven for Criminals

The Modern Duala Market, built under former President George Weah, is one of Liberia's largest commercial hubs. But in recent years, its dark corridors and unsecured entrances have provided cover for criminal gangs.

The market has no main doors at its front entrance and lacks electricity at night, conditions security officials say have made it nearly impossible to deter intruders. Vendors who arrive as early as 4 a.m. to purchase goods often walk directly into dangerous encounters.

Private security guards assigned by the Liberia Marketing Association (LMA), which supervises the facility, said they have little support to deal with the surge of crime. "We are without the necessary protection to secure this building," one guard told Crime Watch Liberia during the operation.

Traders Describe Daily Harassment

For market women, the insecurity has become a nightmare. Many say they face harassment, assault, and extortion regularly.

"I was attacked by two men with a kitchen knife," said Korto Vesselle, a fruit seller. She said the men pushed her to the ground and took L$20,000 in business money before fleeing toward the Kuwait community. "I sat on the ground and wept bitterly. This is happening to us too often."

Mamadou Bah, a shopkeeper, said criminals often strike as early as 8 p.m. "The government needs to support the Crime Watch Liberia Night Birds Team because fighting crime cannot be left with the Liberia National Police alone," Bah said. "I have never seen an unarmed private group raid criminals from their hideouts the way they did today."

Applause for the Operation

Several vendors who witnessed Friday's sweep applauded the effort, describing it as overdue. "The criminals take advantage of the lack of electricity in the market to attack businesspeople," Vesselle said.

Others urged Crime Watch Liberia to make the operations routine. "If this is the end, the criminals will return," said Bah.

Crime Watch Liberia Plans Expansion

Zeze Ballah, chief executive officer of Crime Watch Liberia, told The Liberian Investigator that Friday's operation was only the beginning.

"We will extend this operation to other major markets, including the Omega Market in Paynesville, Rally Time, Waterside and the Paynesville General Market," Ballah said.

He noted that Crime Watch Liberia has continued its work despite challenges and limited government backing. "Our goal is to strengthen the police at night when most crimes happen," Ballah added. He thanked Zone 1 Commander Margaret T. Forh for her cooperation during the Duala raid and credited Montserrado District 17 Representative Bernard Blue Benson for offering a platform to support community security efforts.

Filling Security Gaps

Community members say Crime Watch Liberia has stepped into a gap left by the police, offering rapid response to thefts, robberies, and even emergency situations such as helping pregnant women in labor reach health facilities.

"Even community residents become victims of armed robbers and often cannot reach law enforcement officers," Ballah said. "Crime Watch Liberia stands in that gap."