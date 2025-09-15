Liberia: LRA Boss Outlines Strategy At Regional Tax Forum in Sierra Leone

- Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) Commissioner General James Dorbor Jallah has urged deeper regional cooperation in tax administration as he leads Liberia's delegation to the 7th High-Level Policy Dialogue and General Assembly of the West African Tax Administration Forum (WATAF).

The five-day forum, hosted by Sierra Leone's National Revenue Authority from Sept. 15-19, brings together senior tax officials, experts, and development partners to debate strategies for strengthening domestic revenue mobilization across West Africa. Discussions focus on simplifying tax systems, improving compliance, and curbing illicit financial flows.

Strategic Positioning

Ahead of the official opening on Sunday, Sept. 14, Jallah met with his delegation and underscored the importance of learning from regional peers. He encouraged active participation in technical sessions, noting that practical exchanges among African authorities often yield more relevant insights than imported approaches.

"We must listen carefully, engage fully, and position ourselves strategically," Jallah said. "The experiences of our regional counterparts give us useful models to adapt in Liberia."

Liberia's delegation includes officials from the Domestic Tax Department, Customs, and other divisions. Jallah confirmed that side meetings will also be held with Sierra Leone's NRA to share operational practices and strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Border Welcome

The LRA team arrived on Sept. 13 in the border town of Jendema, where they were greeted with cultural performances and formal welcomes from Sierra Leonean officials.

NRA Customs Manager Mujiru I. I. Kallon highlighted the ties between the two neighbors. "As Africans, we should be our brothers' keepers, and Liberia has demonstrated that to Sierra Leone," he said.

Jallah called the reception a reflection of "the bonds of friendship between the two institutions and the enduring spirit of solidarity that unites Liberia and Sierra Leone."

Liberia's Revenue Push

Liberia's participation in the forum comes as the LRA pursues its goal of raising $1 billion in domestic revenue to fund national priorities. Analysts say such gatherings are critical for smaller economies seeking to modernize tax systems and address shared challenges, including cross-border trade leakages and weak enforcement.

Created in 2011, WATAF has become a hub for knowledge exchange among West African tax authorities. Its annual High-Level Dialogue allows commissioners general and senior policymakers to deliberate on reforms and coordinate strategies.

The 7th edition in Freetown is expected to produce commitments around digital tax systems, regional data sharing, and compliance measures targeting both formal and informal sectors.

Regional Collaboration

While Liberia has made progress in building institutional capacity over the past decade, Jallah acknowledged that more can be learned from regional partners operating under similar economic constraints.

"Collaboration within West Africa is not just about sharing ideas -- it is about adapting solutions that work for our context," he said.

The LRA delegation will take part in plenary sessions, technical working groups, and bilateral discussions throughout the week before returning to Monrovia.