Liberia: China Donates 3,600 Metric Tons of Rice to Liberia As First Shipment Arrives Sept. 20

Published: September 15, 2025

MONROVIA -- The first shipment of rice donated by China is set to arrive at the Freeport of Monrovia on Saturday, Sept. 20, providing what the Liberian government calls a timely boost to the country's fragile food security.

The consignment, weighing 720 metric tons -- equal to about 14,400 bags of 25 kilograms each -- marks the first of five shipments totaling 3,600 metric tons expected by November, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The donation was first announced in September 2024, when Chinese President Xi Jinping and Liberian President Joseph Nyuma Boakai met on the sidelines of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC). The government described the contribution as a "major intervention" to stabilize the rice market, long plagued by supply shortages and rising prices.

Steering Committee to Manage Aid

Officials said the rice will be received and managed by an Inter-Ministerial Steering Committee, chaired by the Minister of Commerce and Industry and co-chaired by the head of the Liberia Rice Committee. The body has been tasked with ensuring "transparent and efficient management" of the food aid.

"This donation is a testament to the strong cooperation between our two countries and will significantly contribute to addressing food security needs in Liberia," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The grant was formalized through an Exchange of Notes signed by Chinese Ambassador Yin Chengwu and Liberian Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti. The government expressed "profound gratitude" to Beijing, describing the donation as a "generous gesture of solidarity and friendship."

Rice: A Political Flashpoint

In Liberia, rice is more than a staple food. It is central to daily life and a political flashpoint that has shaped national history. The 1979 "rice riots" over proposed price increases triggered deadly unrest and remain etched in collective memory.

Today, Liberia still imports an estimated two-thirds of the rice it consumes, largely from Asia. That dependency leaves the country vulnerable to global price shocks, currency fluctuations, and shipping delays. Even small price hikes often mean hunger for families living on the economic margins.

Longstanding Struggles in Domestic Production

Despite repeated promises by successive governments to strengthen domestic rice production, progress has been slow. Farmers face chronic barriers: poor roads, lack of credit and modern tools, and low yields due to outdated farming methods.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Aid and Assistance Asia, Australia, and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Ministry of Agriculture has promoted mechanized farming and irrigation projects, but efforts have often been undercut by funding gaps and inconsistent political will.

Relief or Reliance?

For now, China's donation will ease pressure on households and markets, but critics argue food aid is no substitute for long-term solutions.

"Donations help in the short term, but they also highlight our dependency," one analyst noted. "Until Liberia invests seriously in its own rice production, we will continue to face the same cycle of shortages and political tension."