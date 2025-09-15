Liberia: Orphans Concern Dedicates Renovated Comfort K. Toe Orphanage School in Christopolis

Published: September 15, 2025

CHRISTOPOLIS, Brewersville -- The Comfort K. Toe Orphanage School reopened Friday with songs of gratitude and tears of joy after a major refurbishment led by Orphans Concern, a nonprofit committed to the welfare of orphans and vulnerable children in Liberia.

The initiative, described as a lifeline for both orphans and neighborhood children, extends educational opportunities well beyond the orphanage's gates.

The renovated campus features two reconditioned buildings for kindergarten and junior high students, restored chairs, desks, and blackboards, as well as clean water and improved sanitation facilities. The project also awarded four full scholarships covering tuition, uniforms, and supplies, and introduced an open enrollment policy to ensure children from the Brewersville community can attend alongside orphans.

"This school is more than just an orphanage school. It's a community school for parents who cannot afford to send their children elsewhere," said Stanley Weafer, proprietor of the orphanage and chairman of the Christopolis Brewersville Community. "Today, we are not only celebrating a building -- we are celebrating access, hope, and a better future."

Filling the Gap After Donor Withdrawal

The renovation comes as orphanages in Liberia struggle from the withdrawal of major international donors. For Amos Sawboh, executive director of Orphans Concern, the project reflects determination in the face of limited resources.

"There has been little to no institutional support for orphanages since the major donors pulled out," Sawboh said. "But we have refused to give up. We are committed to standing in the gap for children who need us most. Education is the bridge to their future, and we are determined to build it."

Local partners and volunteers helped carry out the refurbishment, underscoring the power of community-driven initiatives in addressing urgent social needs.

A First in the School's History

For Principal Momolu Dorley, the intervention marked a historic moment.

"Since this school was established, this is the first time we've seen such a meaningful intervention," Dorley said. "This effort will not just change the physical look of our school, it will change lives."

Families Welcome Relief

Parents and residents hailed the reopening as a lifeline for children who had been studying in unsafe, dilapidated classrooms.

"This school gives children like mine a second chance," said Josephine Weah, a mother of three. "We are proud that our kids can now learn in a clean, safe, and supportive environment."

Call for More Support

As the school prepares for the 2025-2026 academic year, Orphans Concern is appealing for sustained backing to expand its outreach.

"We've done this with limited support," Sawboh said. "Imagine what more we could do with sustained investment in the lives of these children."

Friday's dedication ceremony drew community leaders, parents, educators, and volunteers, all united by a belief that Liberia's future depends on ensuring that every child -- orphaned or not -- has access to safe, quality education.