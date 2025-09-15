Liberia: LDEA launches Manhunt After Escape of Notorious Drug Suspect in Ganta

- The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) has launched a manhunt for a notorious drug suspect known as "Charles Taylor", who escaped from custody under disputed circumstances in Ganta.

Taylor, long accused of fueling the illicit drug trade in Nimba County, was captured by residents on Aug. 19 and turned over to the LDEA. His escape has since triggered outrage, with Ganta residents demanding swift action to recapture him.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitzgerald Biago, the LDEA's officer-in-charge, said the agency is determined to bring Taylor back into custody and hold accountable anyone responsible for the incident.

"The agency takes this matter seriously. Any officer found responsible for his escape will face the full weight of the law," Biago said.

As part of the investigation, the LDEA has summoned both the Nimba County commander and the Ganta commander to appear before its board in Monrovia for questioning.

Biago stressed that the escape would not derail the country's anti-drug campaign.

"The agency will not tolerate any attempt to undermine Liberia's war on drugs," he said.

The case has raised fresh concerns about security lapses within the LDEA and its handling of high-profile suspects. Agency officials vowed to restore public trust as the search for Taylor intensifies.