Liberia: LDEA launches Manhunt After Escape of Notorious Drug Suspect in Ganta

15 September 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By David Menjor | the Liberian Investigator

- The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) has launched a manhunt for a notorious drug suspect known as "Charles Taylor", who escaped from custody under disputed circumstances in Ganta.

Taylor, long accused of fueling the illicit drug trade in Nimba County, was captured by residents on Aug. 19 and turned over to the LDEA. His escape has since triggered outrage, with Ganta residents demanding swift action to recapture him.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitzgerald Biago, the LDEA's officer-in-charge, said the agency is determined to bring Taylor back into custody and hold accountable anyone responsible for the incident.

"The agency takes this matter seriously. Any officer found responsible for his escape will face the full weight of the law," Biago said.

As part of the investigation, the LDEA has summoned both the Nimba County commander and the Ganta commander to appear before its board in Monrovia for questioning.

Biago stressed that the escape would not derail the country's anti-drug campaign.

"The agency will not tolerate any attempt to undermine Liberia's war on drugs," he said.

The case has raised fresh concerns about security lapses within the LDEA and its handling of high-profile suspects. Agency officials vowed to restore public trust as the search for Taylor intensifies.

Read the original article on Liberian Investigator.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Liberian Investigator. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.