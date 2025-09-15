Liberia: Impunity Cannot Be the Policy - Liberia's Institutions Must Act - Not Hide

Something is deeply wrong in Liberia when allegations of sexual violence involving a powerful government official are met not with justice, but with excuses. Mr. J. Bryant McGill, a Deputy Minister for Youth Development at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, is facing some serious allegations: he's accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl, who happens to be the daughter of an employee of the Ministry. Reports indicate that the minor was lured into his office multiple times, and her father has filed a formal complaint. A medical examination has even confirmed that the child has been sexually abused.

Williametta E. Saydee-Tarr | Former Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection (2018-2024)

However, the institutions in Liberia that are supposed to protect the vulnerable--the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, the Liberia National Police, and the Ministry of Youth and Sports--in their slow-motion approach, are showing an alarming level of leniency towards the alleged perpetrator of this heinous act. This not only erodes public trust but also undermines legal obligations and continues to put people at risk.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Our laws are straightforward: Statutory Rape, which involves sexual intercourse with minors, is a Non-Bailable offense as per the Liberian Rape Law of 2005 (as amended); it is classified as a first-degree offense, carrying a maximum penalty of life imprisonment, and the Liberian government has a responsibility to detain offenders through the Liberia National Police! This means that any adult accused of such a crime against a minor should be held in custody, rather than being allowed to take a leave of absence while investigations are ongoing! The law is the law and in the case of the Rape law, it is designed to ensure accountability and protect the rights of children.

In this situation, we are witnessing a failure by the relevant institutions to fulfill their responsibilities. Instead of recommending the suspension of Deputy Minister J. Bryant McGill, the Minister of Youth and Sports opted to submit a leave of absence request on his behalf to the President's office. In turn, President Joseph Boakai, rather than taking the necessary action, accepted McGill's request for "leave of absence," reportedly - "to avoid any perception of interference" with the investigation. This decision allows the accused to evade immediate accountability, keeps him on the government payroll, and sends a troubling message that those in power can escape justice.

If McGill is claiming innocence, then the law clearly states he needs to fully engage with the criminal process. Just asking for leave isn't enough nor is it the solution! The Liberia National Police has been aware of this for almost two weeks now - since the complaint was lodged, but to date, no arrests have been made, instead we keep getting pressers about "an investigation" being carried out. They haven't taken any decisive action against the accused as they are wont to do in other rape cases. As we all know, a serious offense like statutory rape requires a firm approach. LNP's response feels half-hearted, neglecting both their legal responsibilities and moral obligations.

This delay is even more concerning especially since we have established systems in place to handle such crimes. The DNA Machines, which were acquired and put into use during former President George Weah's administration, have been effectively utilized in past cases to confirm sexual offenses and ensure accountability - the simplest way to tie any perpetrator to the crime or, render them innocent of same. That same system should be put to work here without delay to uncover the truth, deliver justice, and prevent impunity from taking root.

While the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has claimed involvement--mentioning the Gender-Based Violence Division and outreach to the child's father--its actions so far have been lackluster. Nearly two weeks in, there's no public evidence that the child has received comprehensive services through the formal referral process, including medical, psychological, or protective care. Instead, we have seen a vague statement that feels more like lip service than a commitment grounded in the ministry's operational capabilities. The Ministry cannot keep passing the buck, issuing diluted statements without any real follow-through, and acting as if their job is done. This ministry has a clear mandate to protect women and children, ensuring that every survivor is promptly placed on the referral pathway and leading coordination between agencies. It is hard to ignore the fact that MGCSP's failure to press for full action in this situation is nothing short of a serious neglect of responsibility - basically negligence wrapped up in red tape and cowardice disguised as procedure because they want to shield a "big shot" in government. When a 14-year-old is desperately seeking justice, the Ministry's half-hearted attempts are not just an insult to the survivor, but to every woman, girl, and vulnerable individual in Liberia who relies on them.

Non-bailable means non-bailable for "all" who fall within this bracket of breaking the Rape Law - not for "some" and the law doesn't allow for leniency in these cases. Additionally, the Children's Law of 2011 ensures that children have rights, including protection from abuse and sexual exploitation, and mandates that government agencies provide necessary services. The Domestic Violence and Rape Acts also commit Liberia to safeguarding women and children from sexual violence and ensuring justice is served. These are not optional; they are binding laws, and this government is failing to uphold both the Constitution and national laws!

After nearly two years in office, President Boakai should understand that making excuses is not a hallmark of true leadership! When high-profile individuals are accused, the response must be prompt, principled, and in line with the law--not an effort to downplay or postpone action. The President's choice to accept a leave of absence instead of immediately suspending Deputy Minister McGill is simply not enough. If anyone truly believes in McGill's innocence, they should advocate for a full and transparent legal process. Silence or delay only suggests complicity.

Where have all the Civil Society Voices gone? Back during the Weah administration, civil society voices were loud and clear, raising alarms about issues like sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) and the lack of protection for the vulnerable. But now, many of those same organizations and public figures seem to have gone quiet, and I cannot help but wonder why? Is this silence a sign that they feel "protected" now, or is it because taking a stand has become inconvenient with new Board positions, government contracts and jobs on the line? I urge the CSOs and WNGOs to break this silence; their work isn't finished. Survivors and victims of SGBV, along with the public, deserve ongoing advocacy, especially when power and influence can hide wrongdoing. Advocates need to find their voices again and keep pushing forward!

Liberia continues to see thousands of SGBV cases each year. For example, from January to October 2024, there were 2,759 reported cases of sexual and gender-based violence, with 1,902 of those in Montserrado County alone. Yet, the number of cases that actually lead to convictions remains alarmingly low, and many survivors still struggle to access services. In cases like these, medical evidence is often delayed or lost, and investigations frequently hit a wall. These aren't just numbers; they represent real lives, and we have to continue to fight against the persistence of a rape culture and the culture of impunity.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Human Rights Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

At this critical moment, these are the immediate actions that need to be taken to ensure justice is served:

Suspend Deputy Minister McGill right away (without pay) while a credible, independent investigation takes place.

Detain (and charge with the plethora of evidence) under the statutory rape law. Non-bailable offenses require swift action, not bureaucratic delays.

Crucially ensure that the survivor gets comprehensive care--this means medical attention, forensic support, psychological help, and safe housing if necessary. The Gender Ministry needs to double down on pushing for justice, and ensure the referral process is completed and that the survivor has access to all the services they need.

The police must act swiftly, keeping the public informed about each step of the investigation, safeguarding evidence, and issue the arrest warrant for the alleged perpetrator.

The President should take a stand and lead, rather than deflect. Laws are not mere suggestions and the Constitution is not optional. Justice isn't something to be managed - it should be delivered.

Civil society must step back into its role as a watchdog because we all know that silence equates to complicity and their voice in the fight against SGBV is a powerful tool for accountability of government actors.

Every time Liberia allows someone powerful to evade timely accountability, it erodes the moral foundation of the country. Laws are meant to protect everyone, not just the influential. The safety, dignity, and rights of children should never be sacrificed for political convenience.

Liberians deserve a government that respects the law, where institutions are reliable, and justice is served promptly. Today, that ideal is being put to the test. Let's not let it slip away.