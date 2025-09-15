Liberia: LFA Wraps Up Transformative Sports Medics Workshop

15 September 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Thomas Kojo Roulhac

- The Liberia Football Association (LFA) has concluded a four-day Sports Medics Workshop, marking what officials described as a major step toward raising health and safety standards in Liberian football.

The program, which ended Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, at the LFA headquarters, drew club medics, sports health officers, and medical practitioners from across the country. Participants received intensive training in injury prevention, emergency first aid, recovery management, and player safety protocols.

Organizers said the workshop also provided a platform for medics to share experiences and build stronger networks, enabling faster, more coordinated responses to medical incidents during matches and training sessions.

Acting LFA President Professor Sekou Konneh, speaking at the closing ceremony, reaffirmed the Association's commitment to player welfare.

"This workshop is not just a training--it's a promise to our players, coaches, and officials that their health and safety will always be a priority," Konneh said.

The initiative is part of the LFA's broader push to professionalize football operations in Liberia. Officials said the newly trained medics will return to their clubs and communities equipped with advanced skills to better safeguard the game.

Read the original article on Liberian Investigator.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Liberian Investigator. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.