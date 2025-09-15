Liberia: LFA Wraps Up Transformative Sports Medics Workshop

- The Liberia Football Association (LFA) has concluded a four-day Sports Medics Workshop, marking what officials described as a major step toward raising health and safety standards in Liberian football.

The program, which ended Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, at the LFA headquarters, drew club medics, sports health officers, and medical practitioners from across the country. Participants received intensive training in injury prevention, emergency first aid, recovery management, and player safety protocols.

Organizers said the workshop also provided a platform for medics to share experiences and build stronger networks, enabling faster, more coordinated responses to medical incidents during matches and training sessions.

Acting LFA President Professor Sekou Konneh, speaking at the closing ceremony, reaffirmed the Association's commitment to player welfare.

"This workshop is not just a training--it's a promise to our players, coaches, and officials that their health and safety will always be a priority," Konneh said.

The initiative is part of the LFA's broader push to professionalize football operations in Liberia. Officials said the newly trained medics will return to their clubs and communities equipped with advanced skills to better safeguard the game.