Ghana: Timber Validation Committee to Regulate Wood Exports to EU Inaugurated

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources on Friday inaugurated a Timber Validation Committee (TVC) to oversee the export of timber and wood products to the European Union (EU) market.

The inauguration follows Ghana's acquisition of the Forest Law Enforcement, Governance and Trade (FLEGT) licence, making the country the first in Africa to obtain such a licence.

The licence guarantees unhindered access to the EU for Ghana's timber and wood products.

The 10-member Committee is chaired by the Member of Parliament for Kwesimintsim, Philip Fiifi Buckman.

Other members include the Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Dr Hugh Brown; Technical Director in charge of Forestry at the Ministry, Joseph Osiakwan; and a representative of the National House of Chiefs, Nana Kwesi Agyeman IX.

Also serving on the Committee are Trades Union Congress representative, Mark Ofori Asante; President of the Ghana Timber Trade and Industry Association, Alex Dadzie; Assistant Commissioner of Customs Preventive at the Ghana Revenue Authority, Eric Bonney; Deputy Commissioner of Police, Frederick Kofi Blagodzi; civil society representative, Mustapha Seidu; and the Manager of the Timber Management Division of the Forestry Commission, Kwabena Acheampong Boakye.

The Committee, established by an Act of Parliament, is mandated to process applications for timber licences, ensure compliance with regulatory frameworks, and make recommendations on the implementation of the FLEGT licence, which will accompany all timber exports to the European Union (EU).

Inaugurating the Committee, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Armah Kofi Buah, said the TVC would play a central role in safeguarding the credibility, transparency, and integrity of the timber industry.

"The forestry sector is one of the pillars of our national economy, providing jobs, livelihoods, foreign exchange and environmental protection. Yet over the years, unsustainable practices have undermined our timber exports and the very foundation of our forest resources," he said.

He recalled that Ghana signed a Voluntary Partnership Agreement with the EU in 2009 under the FLEGT initiative, committing the country to ensure that all exported timber products come from legal sources.

"I am proud to record that just a few weeks ago, Ghana issued its first FLEGT licence, becoming the first country in Africa to do so. Starting from October 8, the EU will require every timber consignment from Ghana to be accompanied by a FLEGT licence," Mr Buah stated.

He charged the Committee to discharge its duties with "diligence, impartiality and integrity," noting that its work would be crucial to Ghana's international timber reputation and the protection of future generations.

"Our forests are not only a source of economic value but also a legacy we owe to our children and grandchildren. We must protect them while promoting a vibrant timber industry. We can do both at the same time--sustain exports while replanting and following sustainability guidelines," the Minister said.

For his part, Mr Buckman expressed gratitude to the government for the confidence reposed in the Committee, pledging to execute its mandate with professionalism and transparency.