West Africa: Ghana's Foremost Tech Innovator, Apostle Kwadwo Safo Dead

The founder of the Kristo Asafo Mission, Apostle Dr Kwadwo Safo Kantanka has died, aged 77.

His death was confirmed in a press statement issued and signed by his daughter and former Member of Parliament (MP) of Dome Kwabenya and Minister of Gender, Ms Sarah Adwoa Safo, and copied The Ghanaian Times yesterday.

According to the statement, the late Apostle Dr Kantanka died on Thursday, September 11, 2025. However, the cause of his death was not revealed in the statement that was issued.

"With profound sorrow and deepest grief, the Safo family and the Kristo Asafo Church announces the peaceful passing of Ghana's beloved man of God, the greatest technological icon, philanthropist, agriculturalist and industrialist popularly referred to as "Kantanka, the African Star," the statement said.

The family of the deceased had requested that the general public respects its privacy and loved ones, while describing Apostle Dr Kantanka as the beacon of hope for many and a father to the fatherless.

"His unique persona was shaped by his life struggles, dreams, resilience, courage, determination and dedication to his calling and conviction. Ghana has indeed lost a gallant son and a true legend," the family added.

It said that the burial and funeral arrangements shall be duly announced in the coming days.

The statement further highlighted some of the legacies and impact of Apostle Dr Kantanka, such as the training and inspiring of thousands of apprentices and young innovators, creation of jobs in engineering, construction, agriculture and healthcare, organisation of the annual Tech Expo and a pioneer of Made-in-Ghana automobile and electronics.

Apart from being the founder of the Kristo Asafo Mission, Apostle Dr Kantanka was also known to be an industrialist who established the Kantanka Plant in Gomoa Mpota in the Central Region for the assembling of vehicles.

He was also known for his contributions to local manufacturing and technological innovation in the country, particularly through vehicles like Kantanka Omama SUV and Onantefo pickup truck, designed for African markets.

Among his professional achievements were the founding of the Kantanka Group (multi-sector conglomerate), Kantanka Automobile, and the creation of jobs and apprenticeship opportunities for the youth.

He also received various awards, including the Order of the Volta (2007), Millennium Excellence Award (2005), Grand Medal (2000), Innovative Pioneer Award (GUBA 2017, United Kingdom), and Africa's "Best Scientist" (2014 Marcus Garvey Awards).

