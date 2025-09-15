Ghana: Kumasi Shuts Down for Asantehemaa's Burial Thursday

All banks, schools, and public institutions across Kumasi and surrounding areas will remain closed on Thursday, September 18, in observance of the burial of the late Asantehemaa, Nana Konadu Yiadom III.

The directive, issued by the Manhyia Palace, underscores the gravity of the occasion as the Asante Kingdom bids farewell to its revered Queenmother.

The funeral rites officially commenced yesterday (Sunday), September 14, and would span four days, culminating in a burial service on Thursday.

According to the Palace's programme, filing past would take place from Monday through Wednesday, September 15-17, between 5:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. daily.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, would sit in state from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. to receive condolences from dignitaries, traditional leaders, and the public.

On Thursday, September 18, filing past would continue from 5:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., followed by the burial service at 3:00 p.m., marking the final farewell to the 17th Asantehemaa.

To ensure dignified and orderly participation, the Palace has designated specific days for various institutions and groups to pay their respects:

Monday, September 15: Churches and clergy, political parties, educational institutions, NGOs, telecom firms, corporate bodies, recognised associations, and the general public.

Tuesday, September 16: Judiciary, Ghana Bar Association, security services (Armed Forces, Police, Fire Service, Prisons, Immigration, Customs), SOEs, financial institutions, public officers, and the general public.

Wednesday, September 17: Ministers of State, Diplomatic Corps, MPs, MMDCEs, non-Asante chiefs, mining companies, and the general public.

Thursday, September 18: The Presidency, former Presidents and Vice Presidents, Diplomatic Corps, and the general public.

Born Nana Ama Konadu in 1927 at the sacred Benyaade Shrine in Merdan, Kwadaso, she was the eldest sister of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and daughter of Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II and Opanin Kofi Fofie.

Her reign was marked by a deep commitment to tradition, education, women's empowerment, and cultural preservation.

She passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at the age of 97, leaving behind a legacy of maternal wisdom, cultural stewardship, and unifying leadership.

Tributes have poured in from across Ghana and the diaspora, honouring her as a pillar of dignity and continuity in the Asante Kingdom.

The funeral proceedings are expected to showcase the rich pageantry and solemn dignity of Asante royal customs, befitting a queenmother whose life embodied the highest ideals of service and heritage.