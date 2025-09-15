Ghana: African Youth Urged to Demand Responsible Leadership

African youth have been urged to embrace education, investment and accountability as guiding principles in their quest to promote environmental sustainability and demand responsible leadership.

Speaking at the opening of the 2025 African Youth Conference on Natural Resources and Environmental Governance in Accra on Friday, the Technical Director at the Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment, Mr Mohammed Saani Adams, said young people must see themselves not only as beneficiaries of natural resources but also as custodians of Africa's future.

He explained that investing in education and innovative ideas would empower the youth with the knowledge and skills needed to tackle environmental challenges such as climate change, land degradation, pollution and resource depletion.

"Education sharpens the mind, investment strengthens the economy, and accountability builds trust. If the youth combine these three pillars, they can create a more sustainable future while ensuring that leaders are transparent in the management of resources," Mr Saani stated.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The three-day conference, held on the theme: 'Transforming Africa's Natural Resource Governance through Youth-Led Solutions,' is being organised by the Strategic Youth Network for Development (SYND) in partnership with the Media Platform on Environment and Climate Change (MPEC).

It brought together young leaders, policymakers, civil society organisations and experts from across the continent to deliberate on strategies for managing Africa's abundant natural wealth.

Mr Saani stressed that while Africa was rich in gold, oil, cocoa, timber and critical minerals like lithium, poor governance and weak accountability frameworks have prevented citizens, particularly the youth from fully benefiting from it.

He, therefore, encouraged participants to use the platform to build networks, share innovative ideas, and propose policies that place sustainability at the heart of development planning.

"Youth must demand accountability from leaders, but they must also lead by example through responsible use of resources, innovative solutions and community-driven initiatives," he added.

The Executive Coordinator of SYND, Chibeze, highlighted the role of technology, renewable energy, and green jobs in creating sustainable livelihoods for Africa's growing population.

He called on the governments to provide stronger support for youth-led initiatives in recycling, reforestation and renewable energy.