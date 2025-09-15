Ghana: Ahafo Ano South West DCE Supports Achiase C'nity With Transformer...to Boost Electricity Supply

The people of Achiase, a developing community in the Ahafo Ano South West District, on Thursday, received a brand-new transformer from the District Chief Executive (DCE), Alhaji Abubakar Sedik, to replace a faulty one that had left the community without electricity for the past two years.

Speaking at the short ceremony, Alhaji Sedik recalled the promise he made to the people of Achiase during the 2024 general election.

"I made a solemn promise to the people of Achiase that if they support President John Dramani Mahama, then the presidential candidate of the NDC, and myself, then the parliamentary candidate, we would ensure that a brand-new transformer was brought here to restore electricity supply. Today, that promise has seen the light of day," he said.

The DCE explained that since assuming office less than four months ago, following his appointment by President John Dramani Mahama, he had made it a priority to lease with the Electricity Company of Ghana to supply the Achiase community with a transformer to fulfil his campaign pledge.

He further disclosed that discussions were ongoing with the Energy Ministry to secure another transformer for the people of Adiembra, as well as to extend electricity supply to other communities in the district that are yet to be connected to the national grid.

Receiving the transformer on behalf of the community, the Assembly member of Achiase electoral area, Tetteh Acheampong, expressed deep gratitude to the DCE for the swift intervention.

"I believed you would deliver on your promise, but I never thought it would be this quick. This proves that we did not only vote for the 'Resetting Agenda' of the NDC government, but we also voted for development and good governance," he added.

The Assembly Member for Achiase also commended the DCE's leadership, describing the gesture as unprecedented.

Alhaji Sedik was accompanied by the Presiding Member of the District Assembly, Mr Prince Oppong, the District Right to Information Officer, Williams Opoku Agyemang, as well as NDC constituency executives and party supporters.