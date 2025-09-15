Ghana: Kotoko Upset Berekum Chelsea

Kumasi Asante Kotoko ended a 15-year wait for an away league win at Berekum Chelsea, after edging a tight contest 1-0.

After a cagey first half, Albert Amoah produced the decisive moment midway through the second period. Pouncing on a loose ball at the edge of the area, he drilled a low strike beyond goalkeeper Adu Emmanuel to give the Porcupine Warriors a precious lead.

Kotoko's disciplined defending and compact shape frustrated the hosts, who pressed for an equaliser but lacked the finishing touch.

The victory did not only earn Kotoko an important opening-day three points but also builds confidence as they prepare to face Nigeria's Kwara United in the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round on Sunday, September 21.

At Bibiani, reigning champions, Bibiani Gold Stars, launched their title defence with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Bechem United.

Samuel Atta Kumi was the hero of the afternoon by striking twice inside the opening 22 minutes. The forward opened the scoring in the third minute after a slick attacking move, then doubled the advantage with a composed finish midway through the first half.

Bechem responded almost immediately, halving the deficit just a minute later through Darlvin Yeboah, but the visitors could not find an equaliser despite periods of second-half pressure.

The result gives Gold Stars a perfect start and a morale boost ahead of their CAF Champions League qualifier against Algeria's JS Kabylie at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday September 20.