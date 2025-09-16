Nigeria: Kano-Maradi Rail Project Now At 60% Completion - Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has revealed that the Kano-Maradi rail project which was five per cent completed when he came to power in 2023 is now inching towards 60 per cent completion.

President Tinubu made the disclosure in Abuja at the 2nd International Railway Conference & Expo 2025 in Abuja, with the theme: "Opportunities and Challenges in Railway Development in Africa."

He noted: "By 2050, we will be the third most populous nation on earth. We will surpass the United States, and our population will hit four hundred and forty million people,"

"Hence, railway will become the bridge between our agricultural commodities and the rest of the world, while serving as the most reliable means of mass transportation for our people which is why the world has remained committed to railway services because they represent more than a month's worth of transport.

"They have proven to be the backbone of industrialisation," he said.

The President emphasised that the agenda of his administration is shaped by the urgent need to reduce the burden on our roads

"This is why our ongoing modernisation projects of Lagos to Kano, Kano to Maradi, and Petrako to Maidugui are designed with open doors for private sector participation. We must ensure not only timely completion, but also sustainability and efficient utilisation of these projects.

"I am happy to note that upon the takeover of the present administration, the Kano- Maradi rail project was 5 per cent completed. Now we are inching towards 60 per cent completion," he added.

The President further stated that "Our aspiration is for a nationwide industry that can convey their products to the market and where raw materials can move seamlessly from primary producers to industries without hindrance."

On his part, the host, Minister of Transport, Said Alkali cited the recent Federal Executive Council (FEC's) approval of the construction of one ultra-modern bus terminal across six geopolitical zones in Nigeria, adding that the development will enhance public safety and the welfare of "our passengers."

Alkali said the railway represents a platform for national integration and unity, presenting enormous market opportunities, adding that the Nigerian government is well positioned to provide leadership aimed at fast-tracking effective public-private partnerships and investment in the sector.

On his part, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, noted that the project is an integrated conference of high-speed rail, power generation and transmission, energy infrastructure, and digital platforms, which solidify these priorities and offer significant opportunities for inclusive growth and national integration.