Nigeria: Bandits Abduct 40 Worshippers, Kill District Head in Zamfara

A gang of armed bandits have abducted over 40 worshippers in Gidan Turbe village of Tsafe Local Government Area, Zamfara State.

Also, armed bandits have attacked Dogon Daji town in Tsafe Local Government Area of the State, beheading the town's district head.

The bandits carrying sophisticated weapons invaded the village on Monday while residents of the community were observing the dawn prayers and abducted about 40 of them.

Eyewitness accounts revealed the bandits led the abducted persons towards a popular Mountain called Gahori.

The attackers have terrified the community, just as they have compelled residents of the neighbouring communities to flee their homes for fear of being attacked.

Muhammad Yusuf Tsafe said the information they got from Turbe village was that many residents have fled their homes for safety, lamenting that though some residents remained in Turbe, many others have relocated their loved ones to other towns that are relatively peaceful.

He said some residents have sent their families to Gusau, the state capital, adding, "It is a terrible experience. For over 40 people to be abducted in a single operation, you know that should be a source of concern.

Tsafe added that the attackers were said to have surrounded the mosque until after the worshippers finished the prayers and abducted their victims.

Another resident of Tsafe, Yunusa Kafi Karfin Yaro, says the bandits have intensified their attacks, especially in southern Tsafe, affecting several communities, including Danjibga, Bilbis, Kwalfada, Wanke, Kucheri, and Machiya.

Leadership learnt that several people, primarily women and children, have been taken into captivity by the bandits recently.

Reports from Katsina state also revealed that Operation FANSAN YAMMAN (OPFY) troops have foiled banditry attacks in Katsina, Kebbi and Zamfara States.

In Katsina state, the troops of 17 Brigade Forward Operating Base (FOB) Mabai ambushed terrorists in Gatakawa village and recovered a motorcycle and a mobile phone.

Consequently, troops of Forward Operating Base (FOB) Danmusa responded to an ambush on personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) near Danmusa Forest and, in repelling the attack, one NSCDC operative sustained gunshot wounds and later died at Danmusa General Hospital.

Again, a convoy of the troops of Operation Fansan Yamma was ambushed in Faskari, and two soldiers were reported wounded, even though the troops had succeeded in foiling the attack.

The convoy of the Commanding Officer of the 382 Army Regiment, who was on a routine patrol to FOBs in Faskari, Mabai and Dan Ali, came under attack at Ruwan Godiya village along the Sheme-Kankara road.

However, the troops fought through the attack and extricated the convoy to safety. Two soldiers sustained gunshot wounds and were immediately treated at FOB Mabai before evacuation to 17 Brigade Medical Centre.

In Kebbi state, the troops of the 8 Division Garrison engaged terrorists at Ungushi village in Kebbe LGA, forcing them to flee. One civilian sustained a gunshot wound and was evacuated to Kebbe General Hospital.

Again, in Augie LGA of Kebbi State, troops in conjunction with NSCDC, responded to terrorist activity in Tunga Dade, Mera village. The terrorists carted away a motorcycle before fleeing. Troops pursued them but made no contact.

In Zamfara State, troops of 1 Brigade Team 7 on patrol at Mararaba Kyeware in Tsafe LGA pursued terrorists. On their return, the patrol team was ambushed around Kuka.

Efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Yazid Abubakar, for comment proved abortive, as the mobile phone could not be reached when filing this report.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Tsafe Local Government Area, Hon. Garba Shehu Tsafe, confirmed to the BBC that the killing of the district head occurred on Monday evening.

"We have just received reports that gunmen have entered Dogon Daji town and have killed the district headman," he said.

He added that today, the gunmen blocked some roads in the area leading to Gusau.

The local government chairman attributed the increase in attacks in the area to the ongoing violence in neighboring Katsina state.

Security experts have long warned that making peace with the militants is not a solution, as they could leave the area of peace to attack other areas, and then return to the area of peace to seek refuge.