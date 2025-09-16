Liberia: Mira Gas Explosion Injures Workers, Triggers Safety Probe

Published: September 16, 2025

MONROVIA -- A powerful explosion Monday at Mira Gas Inc. in the Freeport Community of District 13, Montserrado County, left more than a dozen workers injured and prompted an official investigation into safety practices at the liquefied petroleum gas distributor.

Witnesses reported hearing a deafening blast from inside the compound, followed by cries for help. Some residents initially mistook the sound for activity at nearby industrial sites.

"At first when I heard the sound, I thought it came from Cemenco, but it was from this fence," said Marthalin Johnson, a neighbor.

Company sources said the blast occurred during a filling process overseen by a supervisor identified only as Melvin. One worker alleged that improper handling of a transfer pipe triggered the explosion and that the lack of an emergency exit worsened casualties.

Injuries and Response

Reports varied on the number of victims, with some residents and workers claiming more than 18 were hurt. Authorities confirmed several were taken to John F. Kennedy Medical Center in Sinkor, while others were rushed to different health facilities.

Dozens of residents gathered at the scene demanding to know whether lives had been lost. "We want see, we want see," they chanted as police blocked access, citing ongoing hazards inside the facility. District 13 Rep. Edward Papy Flomo arrived to calm the crowd.

Investigation Underway

Officials of the Environmental Protection Agency began probing the site alongside the Liberia National Police and the Liberia National Fire Service.

Inspector General R. Baiyezinah Brown confirmed the investigation but urged patience. "We have not concluded the preliminary investigation to provide the press the necessary information within 24 hours," he told reporters.

Brown dismissed speculation about fatalities. "I didn't see any dead body when I went in there," he said, echoing similar remarks by Edwin Tisdell, deputy for operations at the fire service.

Confusion and Company Silence

Conflicting reports deepened public concern. Tisdell initially told reporters that seven workers were injured, but employees insisted the number was closer to 20.

Mira Gas, which has built a strong presence in Monrovia supplying households and businesses with bottled gas and refilling services, has yet to issue an official statement. Management said it will address the incident publicly at a later date.