Nigeria: Peace Deal Collapses As Bandits Abduct Worshippers From Zamfara Mosque

No fewer than 40 worshippers were kidnapped from a mosque located in Gidan Turbe village, Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State, on Monday morning.

The development, according to critical stakeholders, signalled the collapse of the peace deal both Katsina and Zamfara States had with the bandits terrorising the NorthWest.

Daily Trust had reported that community leaders and bandits in Kurfi Local Government Area of Katsina State, on August 28, 2025 signed a peace agreement.

The pact, according to all the attendees, marked a significant step towards ending years of violence, kidnapping and cattle rustling in the Northwest and by extension, Northern region.

The agreement, brokered by the Maradin Katsina and district head of Kurfi, Alhaji Mansur Amadu Kurfi, and the local government chairman, Babangida Abdullahi Kurfi, took place at Wurma forest, a hotspot for insecurity.

Key leaders of the bandits, including Alhaji Usman Kachalla Ruga, Sani Muhindinge, Yahaya Sani (Hayyu) and Alhaji Shu'aibu, pledged to cease hostilities.

They subsequently released captives and allow farmers to return to their lands without fear.

However, less than a month after the deal was signed, it was gathered that the bandits struck again in Zamfara where they whisked away dozens of worshippers.

It was gathered from community sources that the attack occurred during morni prayers at about 5:30 a.m., when the gunmen stormed the mosque, surrounded it.

Local sources, who attributed the attack on lack of command structure and control on the part of bandits, disclosed that the abductors later moved the captives into the forests around the Gohori axis in Tsafe.

"The bandits have no command, structure and control. You can negotiate with bandits in Katsina while they continue to strike in Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi and Kaduna State," a source said.

However, responding, troops attached with Operation Fansan Yamman, said they have conducted several operations across the North-West theatre, foiling terrorist attacks and recovering items in Katsina, Kebbi and Zamfara States.

Specifically, the troops of 17 Brigade FOB Mabai in Kankara LGA ambushed terrorists near Gatakawa village, recovering a motorcycle and a mobile phone.

In a related development, troops of FOB Danmusa responded to an ambush on personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) near Danmusa Forest.

The soldiers assisted in repelling the attack, but one NSCDC operative sustained gunshot wounds and later died at Danmusa General Hospital.

Also, troops of 8 Division Garrison engaged terrorists at Ungushi village in Kebbe LGA, forcing them to flee. One civilian sustained a gunshot wound and was evacuated to Kebbe General Hospital.

Elsewhere, in Augie LGA of Kebbi State, troops in conjunction with NSCDC, responded to terrorist activity in Tunga Dade, Mera village. The terrorists carted away a motorcycle before fleeing. Troops pursued them but made no contact.

In Zamfara State, troops of 1 Brigade Team 7 on patrol at Mararaba Kyeware in Tsafe LGA pursued terrorists. On their return, the patrol team was ambushed around Kuka.

The soldiers fought through the ambush, with two sustaining gunshot wounds. They were evacuated to Tsafe General Hospital for stabilisation and later moved to 1 Brigade Medical Centre.

The military operation, according to security sources was still ongoing as at when filing this report.