Nigeria: Kaduna Houses, Farms Flooded - Govt Issues Fresh Alert in 11 States

Dozens of houses and farmlands have been submerged after a devastating flood swept through Manchok community in Moro'a Chiefdom, Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The flood, triggered by three days of heavy rainfall on Thursday, destroyed properties, food crops, and plantations, leaving residents stranded and counting their losses.

The incident occurred just as the National Flood Early Warning Centre of the Federal Ministry of Environment issued a flood alert for 32 locations across 11 states between September 14 and 18.

The flood alert is contained in a circular issued on Sunday by Usman Bokani, Director of Erosion, Flood and Coastal Zone Management.

The centre said rising water levels in the River Gongola, River Benue and River Niger pose additional risks.

The affected areas include Ganye and Natubi in Adamawa; Abinsi, Agyo, Gogo, Ito, Makurdi, Udoma and Ukpiam in Benue; Agima, Rukubi and Odogbo in Nasarawa; Beli, Serti and Donga in Taraba; Umugboma, Umukwata, Abraka, Aboh and Okpo-Krika in Delta; and Rijau in Niger.

Others are Ribah in Kebbi; Gwarzo and Karaye in Kano; Jibia in Katsina; Makira in Sokoto; as well as Kaura Namoda, Shinkafi, Maradun, Gusau, Anka and Bungudu in Zamfara.

The ministry urged communities along the floodplains including Gongola up to Numan, and from Benue and Niger up to Lokoja, to evacuate immediately.

"Relevant stakeholders should kindly take note," the alert said.

Kaduna community seeks support

Residents of Manchok community in Kaura LGA of Kaduna State have appealed for urgent government assistance after a flood destroyed farmlands and properties. Although no lives were lost, the damage has left many families devastated.

One of the victims, Duniya Awuwu Sambo, speaking in front of his flooded house, said the incident left him confused and helpless.

He said electronics, furniture, and other household items were destroyed.

"The flood destroyed my property and kept my family awake all night, draining water from the house," he said.

Similarly, a farmer, Luka Ishaya, said his crops and plantations-his only source of livelihood-were completely washed away.

"The incessant rains, instead of benefiting us, have brought devastation. It is really sad," he said.

Another resident, Thomas Yatai, blamed the flooding on blocked waterways and the absence of proper drainage in the community.

He also cited poor waste management practices, noting that residents often dump refuse on roadsides and into drains.

A youth leader, Moses Mathew, said the disaster could have been mitigated if functional drainage systems were in place.

He added that youths had resolved to embark on self-help measures by creating makeshift water channels and clearing blocked drains while awaiting government intervention.

The Zone III Coordinator of the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (KADSEMA), Ayyuka Shemang, confirmed receiving reports of flooding in Kachia, Zangon Kataf, and Kaura LGAs in the southern part of the state.

"The case of Zangon Kataf is heavy rainfall, where some houses were submerged. That of Kaura is a flood caused by drainage blockage, and some houses are submerged. Officially, we don't have the numbers now," he said.

However, a resident of Kaura, Ashinge Bondon, told Daily Trust that in the Mahuta area alone, more than 20 houses were affected by the flood.

NEMA activates rescue teams for flood assessment in Kaduna

Following intense rainfall that triggered flooding in parts of Kaduna, the Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mrs. Zubaida Umar, has activated the agency's Kaduna Operations Office to deploy a response team for rescue operations and rapid damage assessment in the affected communities.

In a statement signed by NEMA's Head of Media Unit, Manzo Ezekiel, the response team-led by the Chief Search and Rescue Officer from the Kaduna Operations Office, Mr. Abdulkadir Mohammed-is working in collaboration with the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (KADSEMA) and other stakeholders to rescue victims and assess the extent of damage.

Areas already covered include Kigo Road, Nassarawa, Bashama Road, Haliru Dantoro Road, Kabala Costain, Rafin Guza, and surrounding communities.

Ezekiel explained that the flood, caused by torrential rainfall and the overflowing of the River Kaduna, displaced several residents and destroyed properties, leaving many households vulnerable.

He added that some displaced persons were currently taking temporary refuge with relatives and friends in safer locations.

He further noted that rescue operations and assessments are still ongoing as NEMA continues to coordinate with relevant agencies to mitigate the disaster's impact and provide the necessary humanitarian support to affected persons.

Missing corpse of 3-year-old baby recovered

The body of three-year-old Haneefa, who was swept away by floodwaters in Zaria, has been recovered after several days of search.

Haneefa went missing during a heavy downpour that flooded Tudun Jukun in Zaria, sweeping her away, as well as her sister, Fatima.

While Fatima's body was earlier recovered, Haneefa remained missing until Sunday morning.

In a statement, Abdulmumin Adamu of the Nigerian Red Cross Society, Zaria Division, confirmed the recovery.

He said, "On 14th September, 2025, at approximately 11am, the remains of Haneefa were discovered at Gangaren Kasan Killaco, Gyallesu, Zaria. This recovery concludes the search and confirms that all the flood victims have now been accounted for," the statement said.

It would be recalled that on 8th September, 2025, torrential rainfall led to severe flooding in Tudun Jukun, Tukur Tukur Ward, Zaria, which claimed the lives of two students: Fatima Sani Danmarke, a student of the School of Basic and Remedial Studies, Funtua, and Yusuf Surajo, popularly known as Abba.

Family sources said Haneefa was being carried on the back by her sister Fatima, when the flood came.

Confirming the development, Haneefa's grandfather, Mallam Suleiman of Layin Adamu Mai Aljana, Magume, said the body was recovered and brought home on Sunday afternoon.

He explained that Haneefa's father, Sunusi, had travelled for Umrah (lesser Hajj) on Friday, though he was present when the tragic incident occurred.

"I was called around noon and informed that Haneefa's body had been recovered. I rushed home and confirmed it was true. We then organised the funeral prayer and buried her at about 1pm. Remember that we had earlier performed Salatul Gaib (prayer for an undiscovered corpse) after Magrib prayers at Isa Cikon Kwami Mosque in Magume," he said.

Suleiman expressed gratitude to all who assisted the family during the search and supported them throughout their ordeal.

Relocate to safer areas, Ogun tells coastal communities

The Ogun State Government on Sunday advised residents of coastal and riverine communities to relocate to safer areas in anticipation of heavy rainfall in the coming weeks.

The government specifically urged residents of communities adjoining the Ogun, Ilo, Iju, Owa, and Yemule rivers-including Isheri, Warewa, Akute, parts of Abeokuta, Ayetoro, Itele, and Iju-as well as coastal areas such as Makun, Oni, Iwopin, Igele, Ifaara (Ogun Waterside), Ebute-Imobi (Ijebu East), Tungeji Island, and Agosasa in Ipokia Local Government Area to move to higher ground between the last week of September and the second week of October.

The warning was issued in the 2025 Midterm Flood Alert Press Statement, signed by the Commissioner for Environment, Dr. Ola Oresanya.

He explained that the expected flooding will result from river overflows, sea level rise, and tidal locks caused by heavy rainfall and water inflow from northern Nigeria and the neighbouring Benin Republic into the downstream areas of Ogun and Lagos states.

Oresanya noted that this overflow, expected to last about two weeks, marks the second phase of annual flooding, which typically occurs between September and November.

He cited predictions by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), which forecast rainfall peaks of 204mm in September, 190mm in October, and a decline to 93mm in November.

He assured residents that the Ogun State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) is on red alert for emergency evacuation and relocation to temporary camps across the state.

The Ministry of Environment, he added, is working with the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority to manage water releases from the Oyan Dam and reduce the impact of flooding.

The commissioner also urged residents in flood-prone areas to avoid using boreholes and wells, which risk contamination during flooding.

He advised fish farmers operating on floodplains to harvest their fish to prevent losses, particularly those in Eriwe, Yemule (Ijebu-Ode), Ilase, and Ayegbami (Yewa).

From Ahmed Ali (Kafanchan), Maureen Onochie (Abuja), Abubakar Sadiq Mohd (Zaria) & Peter Moses (Lagos)