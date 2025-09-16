Nigeria: Federal Government Begins Selection Process for New Permanent Secretaries

The federal government, through the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), has officially commenced the appointment process for five new Permanent Secretaries following the recent approval of President Bola Tinubu.

The move was aimed at filling positions left vacant by the recent retirements of Permanent Secretaries from Imo State and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), as well as three new rotational zonal vacancies created due to the establishment of additional ministries.

In a statement signed by the director of Information and Public Relations, OHCSF, Mrs Eno Olotu, the new positions will filled with candidates from the North-Central, North-East, and South-East geopolitical zones.

According to the statement, the head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), Mrs Didi Esther Walson-Jack, highlighted the meticulous structure of the appointment process to ensure transparency, credibility, and meritocracy.

"Only qualified and competent officers are being considered," she stated, affirming the government's commitment to good governance and effective public service delivery.

She said that the selection process commenced with a call for applications from eligible officers on Grade Level 17 in the mainstream Federal Civil Service who have at least two years of experience at that level.

"Their respective Permanent Secretaries cleared them as not being under any disciplinary action before forwarding their names," Walson-Jack added.

She said that following this, her office has compiled a list of eligible candidates, who underwent a verification and screening exercise overseen by a Committee of Permanent Secretaries.

"Notably, the process received oversight from the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Department of State Services (DSS), ensuring the integrity of the process.

"The initial screening has now concluded successfully, and we are moving into the next phase which is the written examination scheduled for Monday, 15th September 2025," she said.

Walson-Jack further explained that the examinations will be conducted at a secure federal government facility with a panel of current and retired permanent secretaries overseeing the setting and marking of the test.

She emphasised the importance of these measures, saying, "This entire process is designed to sustain a transparent and merit-based leadership in our public service, driving national development and improving service delivery.

"Successful candidates from the written examination will continue on to an ICT proficiency assessment on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, followed by an oral interview on Friday, September 19, 2025.

"This final phase will see a distinguished panel, including the Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission and representatives from various sectors, evaluating candidates.

"Final recommendations based on overall performance and merit will be submitted to the President for his consideration and approval."