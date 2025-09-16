Nigeria: Big Brother Naija - Zita Dethrones Koyin, Emerges Head of House

15 September 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Omotoyosi Idowu

Zita is also the first two-time Head of House.

Zita has emerged as the Head of House (HoH) for Week eight of the ongoing Big Brother Naija for the second time.

This is the second time Zita will reign as HoH. She dethroned the interim HoH, Doris, to lead the house in Week four.

Zita emerged as the HoH title winner after dethroning interim HoH, Koyin, in a tight challenger race among five housemates, namely: Bright Morgan, Faith, Kola, Thelma Lawson, and Zita.

Games that preceded Zita's win included 'Clear the Runway'. The housemates were told to set a runway for a toy plane, climb the table, and make their balloon stay in the plane, where Zita emerged as the winner.

So far, she and Thelma Lawson have been the only female HoH in the ongoing Big Brother Naija series.

Also, Zita is the first two-time HoH, while Faith remains the only two-time Most Influential player of the week.

"For the second time, Zita has been crowned the Head of House. It was a close competition between her and Faith during the third game, but Zita managed to pull ahead by having the third ball in hand when the buzzer went off. Congratulations to the resident Barbie of Season 10," Biggie said.

10/10

The Big Brother Naija Season 10, themed "Ten Over Ten," kicked off on 27 July with 14 male and 15 female housemates.

Since then, HoH regimes and influential players have come and gone. During that time, 12 housemates have been evicted, including Sabrina, who exited the show due to medical concerns.

Other housemates that have been evicted are Kayikunmi, Otega, Ibifubara, Danboskid, Victory, Gigi Jasmine, Big Soso, Ivatar, Doris, Tracy, and Denari.

The 10/10 season has a record N150 million prize attached, which the remaining 17 housemates are competing for.

This week, 15 housemates are liable to eviction, except Faith, the Most Influential Player of the Week, and the HoH, Zita.

