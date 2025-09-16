Nigeria: Tinubu Returns to Nigeria Tuesday - Presidency

15 September 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)

Last week in Paris, President Tinubu held a private luncheon with his French counterpart, President Emmanuel Macron, at the Élysée Palace.

President Bola Tinubu has concluded his work vacation ahead of schedule and will return to Abuja on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, to resume official duties.

The president departed for France on 4 September 2025, to spend part of his annual holiday and was initially scheduled to divide the period between France and the United Kingdom.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

September 15, 2025

