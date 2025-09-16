Nigeria: Singer Davido Clears Air On Viral Slap Video

Award-winning Nigerian-American singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has debunked speculations that he was slapped during a recent outing in Warri, Delta State.

A viral video circulating on social media showed the singer surrounded by security operatives and fans, with a moment where he appeared to have been struck on the head. The clip quickly stirred reactions online, with an X.com user, @AsakyGRN, posting: "Warri people no get joy oo. See dem sl@p Davido for head."

Addressing the claims on his official X handle on Monday, Davido clarified that the incident was a misunderstanding. According to him, it was his own security aide who mistakenly hit him in the heat of the moment.

"Mumu that was my security .. hit me by mistake .. saddist," the singer wrote.

The clarification has since calmed speculations surrounding the viral clip, confirming that the singer was not assaulted during his Warri outing.