Nigeria: Bandits Abduct 40 Worshippers in Zamfara

Terror returned to Zamfara State on Monday as armed bandits abducted more than 40 worshippers during dawn prayers at Gidan Turbe village in Tsafe Local Government Area of the State.

Eyewitnesses said the assailants, heavily armed with sophisticated weapons, stormed the mosque, waited until the prayers were concluded, and then whisked away their victims towards a popular mountain called Gahori.

"The information we got from Turbe village was that many residents have fled their homes for safety," said Muhammad Yusuf Tsafe, a resident. "Some have sent their families to Gusau, the state capital. It is a terrible experience. For over 40 people to be abducted in a single operation, you know that should be a source of concern."

The attack has thrown the community into panic, with residents of neighbouring villages deserting their homes in fear of further raids. Another resident, Yunusa Kafi Karfin Yaro, noted that bandit attacks have intensified in southern Tsafe, affecting communities such as Danjibga, Bilbis, Kwalfada, Wanke, Kucheri, and Machiya.

According to him, "Several people, mostly women and children, have been taken into captivity by the bandits recently."

Meanwhile, troops of Operation Fansan Yamma (OPFY) have continued offensive operations across Zamfara, Katsina, and Kebbi States, foiling several bandit attacks despite sustaining casualties.

In Katsina State, troops of the 17 Brigade Forward Operating Base (FOB) Mabai ambushed terrorists at Gatakawa village, recovering a motorcycle and mobile phone. However, personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) came under ambush near Danmusa Forest, leading to the death of one officer after sustaining gunshot wounds.

Troops also survived an ambush in Faskari, where a convoy including the Commanding Officer of the 382 Army Regiment came under fire at Ruwan Godiya village along the Sheme-Kankara road. Two soldiers were wounded but were treated at FOB Mabai and later evacuated to the 17 Brigade Medical Centre.

In Kebbi State, troops of the 8 Division Garrison engaged terrorists at Ungushi village in Kebbe LGA, forcing them to retreat. One civilian was shot and evacuated to Kebbe General Hospital. Elsewhere, troops and NSCDC operatives confronted terrorists in Tunga Dade, Mera village of Augie LGA, though the attackers managed to escape after carting away a motorcycle.

Back in Zamfara, troops of the 1 Brigade Team 7 came under ambush around Kuka while returning from a patrol at Mararaba Kyeware in Tsafe LGA but fought their way to safety.

Efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Yazid Abubakar, for comment were unsuccessful as his mobile line was unreachable at press time.