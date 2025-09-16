Nigeria: Guinness World Records Confirms Hilda Baci's Historic Largest-Serving of Jollof Rice

Nigerian celebrity chef Hilda Baci has once again etched her name into the Guinness World Records (GWR) hall of fame, this time for preparing the largest-ever serving of Nigerian jollof rice.

In an official announcement made on Monday afternoon via its verified Facebook page, Guinness World Records confirmed the achievement, writing: "Congratulations on cooking up another successful record Hilda Baci."

The feat, achieved in collaboration with food brand Gino, drew massive attention across the country as crowds gathered to witness the monumental cooking. The event not only celebrated Nigerian cuisine but also showcased the cultural pride attached to jollof rice, one of West Africa's most beloved dishes.

A photograph shared by Guinness World Records showed Baci, clad in her apron and surrounded by her team, stirring the record-breaking pot while smiling and tossing food into the air. The caption read:

"Chef Hilda Baci and Gino serve up largest ever serving of Nigerian jollof rice."

The announcement immediately sparked excitement online, with thousands of Nigerians flooding the comment section to celebrate her resilience and innovation. Within hours, the post had already garnered more than 9,000 reactions, 1,200 comments, and over 600 shares.

This latest milestone adds to Baci's growing legacy after her globally celebrated cook-a-thon in 2023, which placed her firmly on the world culinary map.