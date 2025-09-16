Nigeria: Guinness World Records Confirms Hilda Baci's Historic Largest-Serving of Jollof Rice

15 September 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Nafisat Abdulrahman

Nigerian celebrity chef Hilda Baci has once again etched her name into the Guinness World Records (GWR) hall of fame, this time for preparing the largest-ever serving of Nigerian jollof rice.

In an official announcement made on Monday afternoon via its verified Facebook page, Guinness World Records confirmed the achievement, writing: "Congratulations on cooking up another successful record Hilda Baci."

The feat, achieved in collaboration with food brand Gino, drew massive attention across the country as crowds gathered to witness the monumental cooking. The event not only celebrated Nigerian cuisine but also showcased the cultural pride attached to jollof rice, one of West Africa's most beloved dishes.

A photograph shared by Guinness World Records showed Baci, clad in her apron and surrounded by her team, stirring the record-breaking pot while smiling and tossing food into the air. The caption read:

"Chef Hilda Baci and Gino serve up largest ever serving of Nigerian jollof rice."

The announcement immediately sparked excitement online, with thousands of Nigerians flooding the comment section to celebrate her resilience and innovation. Within hours, the post had already garnered more than 9,000 reactions, 1,200 comments, and over 600 shares.

This latest milestone adds to Baci's growing legacy after her globally celebrated cook-a-thon in 2023, which placed her firmly on the world culinary map.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.