Liberia: Nigerian National Sentenced to 5 Years for Piracy On High Seas

Published: September 15, 2025

Temple of Justice, Monrovia -- Criminal Court 'D' at the Temple of Justice has sentenced a Nigerian national, Michael Oputa, to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to piracy, theft of property and criminal conspiracy in connection with the 2023 hijacking of a Chinese fishing vessel in Liberian waters.

Judge Mameita Jabateh-Sirleaf handed down the ruling on Sept. 15, 2025, following a plea bargain agreement between Oputa's defense team and state prosecutors.

Background of the Case

According to court records, Oputa and an accomplice attempted to hijack the Shanghai-2, a Chinese vessel, in July 2023. The Liberia Coast Guard intercepted the pirates after a heavy exchange of gunfire and arrested two suspects.

One of the defendants, Titus Ezenna, was later released after the court determined he was an unintentional participant, hired by Oputa to measure petroleum products without prior knowledge of the piracy plan.

Plea Bargain and Sentencing

During trial, Oputa's lawyer, Cllr. Bestman D. Juah, entered into a plea bargain with state prosecutor Cllr. Jonah A. Kerkulah to reduce the sentence. The court accepted the agreement, noting that Oputa had been found with the firearm used in the attack.

In line with the plea deal, Judge Jabateh-Sirleaf sentenced Oputa to five years in prison, retroactive to the date of his incarceration at the Monrovia Central Prison in 2023.

Although Liberian law typically requires a pre-sentencing probation report from the Ministry of Justice, the court waived the requirement, citing the circumstances: the crime was committed on the high seas within Liberian territorial waters, and Oputa is not a resident of Liberia.