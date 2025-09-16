Nigeria: Atiku, Other Adamawa Gladiators Attend Bamanga Tukur's 90th Birthday in Abuja

15 September 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has hailed a former governor of the defunct Gongola State and one-time national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Bamanga Tukur, on the latter's 90th birthday anniversary, saying the better part of Tafida of Adamawa Emirate's years was used for the development of Nigeria's business sector, political governance and public service.

At a special Qur'anic recitation session to mark the occasion in Abuja on Monday, Atiku joined other Adamawa's political and business titans to celebrate with Alh. Bamanga Tukur.

Taking to his verified Facebook page thereafter, Atiku said it was 'gladdening' to see the elder statesman and seasoned politician mark 90 years.

"I led a delegation of friends and associates to the Mallum Jie Jumaat Mosque, BMT, Gardens Wuse 2, Abuja, where well wishers including Admiral Murtala Nyako, General Buba Marwa and many others, converged to participate in the citations of the Holy Quran and to say prayers for the celebrant.

"Undoubtedly, the better part of Bamanga Turkur's years was used for the development of Nigeria's business sector, political governance and public service.

"As one of Nigeria's leading entrepreneurs, politician and public servant, the nonagenarian is still an important influence in the growth of the country's economy and democracy.

"As the Waziri Adamawa, it has been of immense benefit working with the Tafida and other leaders in advancing peace, unity and the general growth of the Adamawa Emirate and our traditional institutions across the state and the nation," Atiku stated.

