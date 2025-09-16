Nigeria: Massive Crowd Welcomes Agaka Back Home, Urges Him to Join 2027 Guber Race in Kwara

A retired Executive Director of the Rural Electrification Agency and respected son of the Ilorin Emirate, Engineer Suleiman Bolakale Kawu Agaka, at the weekend received a rousing welcome in Ilorin from a mammoth crowd of friends, associates, and admirers from across political parties.

The reception, which held shortly after his arrival from Abuja at the General Tunde Idiagbon International Airport, was marked by funfair, solidarity songs, and an overwhelming display of support, underscoring the mounting pressure on him to join the 2027 governorship race.

Visibly moved by the unprecedented turnout, Agaka expressed gratitude to the people for their unwavering belief in his capacity, assuring them of his preparedness to serve the state in greater capacities beyond his accomplished civil service career.

According to him, "Kwara is at a critical juncture that requires purposeful, people-centered leadership backed by experience, exposure, and integrity.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He pledged his readiness to deploy his wealth of knowledge and managerial expertise to reposition the state on the path of good governance and sustainable growth if given the opportunity.

"I am truly humbled by the confidence and support shown to me today. The pressure from well-meaning Kwarans to step forward for higher responsibilities has been consistent, and I do not take it for granted.

"I am prepared to serve with sincerity, inclusiveness, and a clear vision to change the narrative of governance in Kwara," he said.

While noting that he has not formally joined any political party, Agaka commended his friends across divides for organizing such a massive homecoming reception.

He emphasized that the clamour for credible leadership was beyond party lines, as the people of the state are yearning for purposeful governance that will deliver the dividends of democracy to their doorsteps.