Nigeria: Tinubu Govt Ready to Transform Nigeria's Economy for the Better - Shettima

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has said Nigeria's doors are open to investments and collaboration across diverse sectors as President Bola Tinubu remains determined to transform the state of the nation's economy for the better.

According to him, the results of the bold reforms undertaken by the administration of President Tinubu since assumption in May, 2023 are testaments to the renewed determination of Nigeria's leadership.

Speaking on Monday while receiving in audience a delegation from VISA led by the Regional President for Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEMEA), Mr Tareq Muhmood, at the State House, Abuja, the vice-president said though painful, the ongoing reforms by the Tinubu administration were necessary and have begun to yield positive results in the economy.

He noted that: "President Bola Tinubu is determined to change the face of our nation. Today, there is a great room for expansion in the Nigerian economy. Eight out of the 10 unicorns in Africa are from Nigeria.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"The economy has picked pace, we have crossed the rubicon and we are on a path of sustainable growth. The tax reforms are gaining traction, we are restoring discipline to the system and our foreign reserve is growing steadily."

Shettima commended VISA's growing interest in the Nigerian economy, particularly its partnership with indigenous Fintech companies and urged the company to leverage Nigeria's huge unbanked population in its expansion drive across Africa.

He said digital payment systems are the future of electronic commercial transactions across Africa, highlighting its potential for entrenching transparency and checkmating corruption.

Earlier in his remark, the VISA Regional President, Muhmood, praised President Tinubu's bold economic reforms, linking it to the recent growth experienced across diverse sectors of the economy.

He attributed the company's renewed interest in the Nigerian economy to achievements recorded as a result of the Tinubu administration's courageous reforms, particularly in the oil and gas sector, foreign exchange regime and tax administration, among others.

Muhmood announced the company's intentions to increase its stake in the Nigerian economy and participate actively in programmes that impact directly on lives and livelihoods across different sectors.

Also present at the meeting were the Senior Vice-President and Head of Western and Central Africa, Aminata Kane; Vice-President and Head of West Africa, Andrew Uaboi, and Senior Director and Head of Government Affairs, Chidozie Arinze.