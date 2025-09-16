Tanzania: INEC Annuls ACT-Wazalendo Presidential Nomination

Daily News
ACT-Wazalendo presidential candidate Luhaga Mpina.
15 September 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Dar es Salaam — THE National Electoral Commission (INEC) has annulled the nomination of ACT-Wazalendo's presidential candidate, Luhaga Mpina, following the acceptance of an objection filed by the Government Attorney General, Hamza Saidi Johari.

According to an INEC statement, the objection was upheld after a Commission meeting held on September 15, 2025, resulting in Mpina's name being removed from the list of candidates for the Presidency of the United Republic of Tanzania in this year's General Election.

The Commission received a total of four objections: three on September 13 against Mpina's nomination and one on September 14 against CCM candidate, President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

INEC stated that three objections were dismissed, including: Objection by Almas Hassan Kisabya (NRA) against Mpina, objection by Kinje Ngombale Mwiru (AAFP) against Mpina, and objection by Mpina against the nomination of Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan (CCM).

However, the objection by the Government Attorney General against Mpina was the only one upheld, leading to ACT-Wazalendo losing their presidential candidate just days before the General Election scheduled for October 29.

This is the second time Mpina has faced such an issue; the first time was when he was prevented from submitting his nomination forms due to an objection filed by the Registrar of Political Parties.

