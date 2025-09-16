Nigeria: Court Strikes Out Suit Challenging Rivers Emergency Rule, LG Poll

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, yesterday struck out a suit filed by Port Harcourt-based legal practitioner, Williams Abayomi Stanley, against President Bola Tinubu, the Attorney General of the Federation, the Sole Administrator, Ibok-Ete Ibas, the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission, (RSIEC), and its chairman over the recently conducted local government elections in the state.

Stanley had challenged the legality of President Tinubu's appointment of the state sole administrator, who in turn nominated the chairman and members of the state electoral body to conduct the August 30 LG poll.

The presiding Judge, Justice Stephen Jumbo, in his ruling on the issue of locus standi of the claimant and the jurisdiction of the court, held that the court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the suit. He explained that under the constitution, only the Supreme Court has exclusive jurisdiction to hear such suits during an emergency rule.

Justice Jumbo also ruled that the claimant lacked locus standi to institute the suit against the defendants, stating that he failed to show a personal interest beyond public interest, or any civil rights and obligations violated by the defendants' actions.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The judge further held that the claimant did not provide sufficient proof of injury, threat of injury, or hardship he would suffer if the issues in his originating summons were not addressed.

On the conduct of the August 30 LG poll, Justice Jumbo declared that the exercise was constitutional and legitimate, noting that it was conducted by RSIEC and not by the governor or the sole administrator.

Speaking to newsmen outside the courtroom, counsel to the claimant, Godsent Elewa, said, "I think the judge in his wisdom has given judgement. I will consult with my client to know the next line of action to take."