Nigeria: FCT Stakeholders Condemn Report On Cause of Abuja Activist's Death

The FCT Youth Stakeholders (FYS), an umbrella body of the indigenous people of Abuja, have condemned a news report on the demise of a social critic and activist, the late Yunusa Ahmadu Yusuf, fondly called "Buhun Barkonu.

In a statement on Monday, the general secretary of the FCT Youth Stakeholders, Comrade Zakari Gambo Babale, said most stories circulating in the mainstream and social media about the cause of the late activist's death are misleading.

He stated that it was imperative for the stakeholders to question the source of the information, which some online media reported that he died during a "sex romp" in a hotel in Abuja.

Babale said anyone who knew the late Yusuf, either as a family member or a close associate, could attest to his underlying health issues, but he wondered how some media outlets attributed the deceased's death to sexual impropriety without evidence.

Daily Trust learned that the late Yunusa Ahmadu Yusuf reportedly died on Saturday morning at his private residence in Kpaduma 1, Asokoro district of Abuja, after a cardiac arrest.

The late Yusuf's remains will be buried tomorrow at Kpaduma 1, Asokoro district of Abuja.