Nigeria: NASS Responds to Akpoti-Uduaghan's Threat to Sue Clerk

The National Assembly said the authority to decide Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan's return rests solely with the Senate and not the clerk.

The management of the National Assembly has said its Clerk, Kamorudeen Ogunlana, is not in a position to facilitate the resumption of Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, but only acted in line with court proceedings.

The clarification was contained in a statement on Monday signed by the National Assembly Director of Information, Bullah Bi-Allah, in response to threats by Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan's lawyer, Michael Numa (SAN), to sue the Clerk if the senator is not allowed to resume her legislative duties.

The National Assembly maintained that while Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan had written to the Clerk on 4 September to indicate her readiness to resume, her request should have been directed to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, in line with established protocol.

'On 4 September 2025, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan communicated her intention to resume legislative functions to the office of the Clerk to the National Assembly, though she has the option of writing to the Senate President, which is in line with the established protocol.

"In response, this office conveyed the same to the Senate leadership, who noted that the matter remains before the Court of Appeal (subjudice), and that any change in status must either come from a fresh Senate resolution or a definitive court order. This communication was what the Clerk to the National Assembly conveyed in the letter, no more, no less. The Clerk is therefore not in a position to facilitate her resumption at this time," the statement said.

The NASS statement followed a letter addressed to the Office of the Clerk by Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan's lawyer demanding that the senator resume her duties on Monday (today) without any obstruction.

The lawyer warned that failure to comply would attract legal action and thereafter advised the Clerk to reconsider his stance and allow the senator to resume without any hindrance.

The Acting Clerk to the National Assembly, Yahaya Danzaria, had earlier written to Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan informing her that she cannot resume even after the expiration of her suspension because the matter is in court, and that her return can only follow a Senate review or the conclusion of the judicial process.

Although the Senate has not issued an official resolution, there are indications that the upper chamber may block her resumption when lawmakers reconvene on 23 September with the argument that the matter is still before the court and deciding otherwise would be sub judice.

Only the Senate can facilitate resumption

The National Assembly stressed that the authority to decide on Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan's return rests solely with the Senate, not the Clerk.

"To our dismay, the Office of the Clerk received a letter from the Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan's legal representatives (M. J. Numa & Partners LI.P,), accusing this office of overreach and threatening legal and disciplinary action. While the office respects the right of all parties to seek legal redress, it must be stressed that the Clerk has at all times acted within lawful administrative limits, and in faithful observance of due process.

"It must be emphasised that the determination of whether Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan can resume her legislative duties as of right without any further or fresh resolution of the Senate following the expiration of her six-month suspension lies solely with the Senate and not with the office of the Clerk to the National Assembly.

"The Office of the Clerk remains guided by the principles of constitutionalism, institutional respect and the rule of law. The public is urged to remain patient and allow the appropriate institutions - including the Senate and the courts - to discharge their constitutional responsibilities," the statement said.

No binding order

The National Assembly also clarified that no binding order has been issued to reverse or modify the suspension.

"In light of these developments, it is necessary to clarify the role of the Clerk to the National Assembly on this matter. The Clerk's Office serves strictly as an administrative arm, providing support to the Senate in accordance with their resolutions, Standing Orders and the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as Amended). The Clerk does not possess the authority to review, reverse or interpret Senate decisions.

"On the 6'h March, 2025, the Senate passed a resolution suspenling Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months. Though the matter was challenged in Court, the Federal High Court did not invalidate the Senate's resolution, and no binding order has been issued to reverse or modify the suspension," the statement said.