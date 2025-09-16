Nigeria: Creation of Anioma State Historical, Political Necessity - Ned Nwoko

Sen. Ned Nwoko (APC-Delta) says the agitation for the creation of Anioma State is a political necessity that will correct what he calls historical imbalances.

Nwoko, who represents the Delta North Senatorial District, made this known during an interactive session with journalists in Abuja on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the lawmaker has sponsored a bill presently before the Senate Committee on Constitution Review to amend the 1999 Constitution as amended to create Anioma state from the present Delta state.

He reiterated the need for the creation of Anioma state to be situated in the South East region was to balance the region, as it presently had just five states.

"The creation of Anioma state is not just a regional demand but both a historic correction and a political necessity. It is a matter of national justice.

"The South East is the only zone with five states, while others have six or seven; the imbalance translates into fewer senators, fewer representatives, fewer local governments and less federal allocation.

"Anioma, as an Igbo homeland west of the Niger, is the natural candidate to correct this injustice; therefore, the creation of Anioma state will fulfil Nigeria's promise of equity and fairness. Anioma State will not divide Nigeria; it will strengthen it.

"It will not isolate Anioma; it will integrate Delta North Senatorial District fully into the federation. It will reinforce its Igbo lineage and identity; and affirm it on Nigeria's map."

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Reparations and Repatriation also said that Anioma was strategically placed.

"With Asaba as its capital, Anioma state will stand as a bridge between East and West, North and South.

"The Anioma people spread across nine local government areas are geographically nestled in the Delta North Senatorial District, share a long history and rich cultural ties with the Igbos, hence they are Igbos in every sense: by language, tradition, blood and identity.

"Anioma has always been part of the great Igbo nation, and it is our cherished heritage and reality. Our communities in Oshimili, Aniocha, Ika and Ndokwa share ancestral trade and commerce, cultural, linguistic and geographic bonds with the Igbo people across the Niger.

"Our market days are the same: Eke, Orie, Afo and Nkwo. Similarly, our cultural affinity is undeniably intertwined as our masquerades from Mgba to Okanga mirror those in Onitsha, Nsukka, Awka and Owerri.

"Furthermore, linguistically, our names; Okonkwo, Nwafor, Nwanze, Odili and Nkemdilim among others are the same nomenclatures you find across the Igbo nation," he said.

Nwoko further stated that morphologically, words like "bia" (come) and "nua" (welcome) also reveal profound connections and linguistic similarities between Anioma dialects and the Igbo language, proving beyond doubt that the Anioma people are part of the greater Igbo ethnolinguistic family.

He added that the people of Delta North have always been variously described as Midwest Igbo, Ika Igbo and Bendel Igbo.

"Even the government of Delta, in its official ethnic classification, describes us as Igbo.

"Today, we are often described as Delta Igbo, a description that reflects our location within Delta but does not erase an incontrovertible truth that we are part of the Igbo group. So, our actuality is constant: Igbo is Igbo," he also said.

He noted that the map of Igbo land itself testified to this reality as Asaba, Ibusa, Ogwashi-Uku, Illah, Agbor, Kwale, Aboh, Ndoni and other Anioma communities appeared firmly within the boundaries of the Igbo nation.

According to him, Geography confirms what history and culture already prove: Anioma is Igbo land.

"Geographically, Anioma is centrally positioned, hosting Asaba, already the capital of Delta and a gateway city with direct access to the Niger Bridge and the South East."

Speaking of the viability of the state if created, the lawmaker said that economically, Anioma was rich in fertile land for agriculture with immense potential in rice, cassava, palm produce and fisheries.

"Anioma's natural resources position it as one of Nigeria's strongest energy bases as six out of the nine Local Government Areas in Delta North host huge oil and gas companies, particularly in Ndokwa, Ika and Oshimili zones.

"Ndokwa alone is home to some of Nigeria's largest gas reserves, including the Okpai Power Plant, which supplies electricity to the national grid; therefore, our economic contributions to Nigeria are tremendous and undeniable.

"In addition, Anioma is a reservoir of human capital. Anioma people are highly educated, entrepreneurial and globally connected.

"From the academia to business, politics and sports, media and entertainment, Anioma sons and daughters have distinguished themselves. While on culture & tourism, Anioma boasts of a rich cultural heritage, historic festivals and landmarks like the River Niger; making it a hub for cultural diplomacy and tourism," he said .

He stressed that the creation of Anioma state would unlock these potentials, attract investment, create jobs, and empower the next generation.

According to him, this will not only honour the past but also secure the future. Anioma has always been a bridge. We are Igbo by heritage, but we have lived as neighbours with the Urhobo, Itsekiri, Ijaw, Isoko, Edo, and Yoruba. Anioma's unique position makes our people natural peacemakers, connectors and unifiers.

"Creation of Anioma state will honour our martyrs, heal our wounds, preserve our heritage and secure our children's future.

" Anioma state will be: a symbol of reconciliation; a final healing of the wounds of war; a recognition of Anioma's sacrifices; and a step towards greater national balance.

"More profoundly, it will consummate the vision and legacy of the legends who pioneered the movement for the creation of Anioma state beginning from 1954.

"Anioma people are not to be erased or silenced; rather, they are to be recognised, celebrated and established. Anioma people deserve a state; Anioma state is the future, and the time is now.

"As the Senator representing Delta North, I state it clearly that: I support the creation of Anioma state; and it is not a privilege to be begged for, but a right long denied and justice long delayed.

"Again, my quest for ANIOMA is not personal or political. The sustained marginalisation of Anioma people and struggle for self identity since the colonial times, rekindled my agitation for the creation of Anioma state," he said.

