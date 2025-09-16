Nigeria: Gov Radda Orders Release of 90,000 Bags of Grains As Malnutrition Panel Presents Report

press release

The governor warned against diversion of life-saving supplies and announced plans to establish outpatient therapeutic programme (OTP) centres in all 34 LGAs of the state

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda has approved the release of 90,000 bags of grains purchased last year for emergency use. He explained that the food items will be delivered directly to the most vulnerable households identified by the Special Committee on Malnutrition.

To ensure fairness and accountability, the governor directed the same committee to oversee the distribution process. He further announced that his administration would establish Outpatient Therapeutic Programme (OTP) centres in all 34 Local Government Areas of the state. These centres will provide timely and specialized care for children suffering from malnutrition, bringing lifesaving support closer to families and communities.

The governor made these commitments on Monday at the Muhammadu Buhari Government House, Katsina, while receiving the final report of the Special Committee on Malnutrition. The committee, chaired by Dr Ahmed Abdullahi Filin-Samji, Chairman of the Zakkat and Waqaf Commission, was inaugurated last month to investigate the prevalence and causes of malnutrition in the state.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Governor Radda commended the committee for the dedication and seriousness with which they carried out their assignment. He praised them for producing a report that not only revealed the scale of the challenge but also offered practical recommendations to guide government action.

"I sincerely thank the committee for the hard work and sacrifices made in this task. Your findings have given us both a clear picture and a clear direction," the governor said. He directed the Executive Secretary of the State Primary Healthcare Agency, Dr Shamsuddeen Yahaya, to immediately engage stakeholders and prepare the cost implications for the establishment of the OTP Centres in all the 34 LGAs and revitalization of the stabilization centres to meet the minimum requirement for infrastructure, equipment and human resource.He stressed that the project must be treated with urgency.

He further directed the ES to liaise with Drugs and Medical Supplies Agency as well as the Katsina State Development Management Board to come up with a proposal for the establishment of Turn Brown and RUTF production factory. Governor Radda also issued a stern warning against the diversion of Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food ( Dan kwamaso) meant for children with malnutrition.

He noted that the government had received disturbing reports of malpractice and vowed that any health personnel or staff found guilty would face sanctions. "We cannot afford to compromise when it comes to saving the lives of our children. Anyone caught diverting or tampering with these life-saving supplies will be dealt with decisively," Governor Radda declared. Reiterating his commitment, the Governor assured citizens that his administration would act swiftly on the committee's recommendations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Nutrition By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Tackling malnutrition is not just about saving lives today--it is about safeguarding the future of Katsina's children. By the grace of Allah, this government will continue to invest in solutions that guarantee health, education, and opportunities for our people," he affirmed.

Earlier, while presenting the report, Dr Ahmed Abdullahi Filin-Samji revealed alarming findings. He said the committee uncovered high rates of stunting, wasting, and underweight among children, painting a grim picture of malnutrition across the state. He further explained that the committee discovered cases of RUTF supply diversion, weakness in supply chain management, and widespread social vulnerabilities.

Nearly half of the households surveyed were found to be living below the minimum expenditure basket, leaving them highly prone to hunger and malnutrition. Dr Filin-Samji recommended that the state strengthen its food supply chain, sanction those guilty of diverting food meant for children, and prioritize grain distribution to households suffering the most.

He also called for intensified advocacy on exclusive breastfeeding as one of the fastest ways to reduce child malnutrition. The committee further advised the government to elevate the Zakkat and Waqaf Board into a full-fledged Ministry of Zakkat, Waqaf, and Endowment, to better manage humanitarian and welfare programmes under Islamic principles of justice, fairness, and compassion.