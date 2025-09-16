Nigeria: NUPENG Denies Allegations of Depot Collections, Describes Claims As Blackmail

Uzoma Mba

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, yesterday, dismissed allegations of illegal collections at petroleum depots, describing them as blackmail aimed at tarnishing the image of the union and manipulating public opinion.

The union, currently at loggerheads with Dangote Refineries over unionisation, said it had become the target of smear campaigns and misinformation on social media.

In a strongly worded statement, NUPENG declared:

"They are pained by our victory over unionisation battles against them, and they are out for revenge by attacking our reputation and activities. Please don't be depressed by all these negative things they are writing because social media is full of ignorant people who have access to phones and data to post anything. The most recent include the lies that we are aiding smuggling, collecting N1.00 on every litre of products brought into Nigeria and that we are part of the cabal that destroyed and made all government refineries not to work."

The union accused detractors of spreading figures about alleged collections at depots without context, noting that employees in the downstream sector largely operate informally.

"These employees include tanker drivers, depot workers, employees of marketers stationed at various depots. There are also associations at the various depots as well -- Truck Owners Association, the Independent Marketers Association, Major Marketers Association. All these are trade unions that collect dues from their members in the value chain, but they are not seen. Only PTD-NUPENG members are seen and heard. Why?" the statement queried.

NUPENG further argued that Nigerians often lack empathy towards unions, except when directly inconvenienced by strikes.

"ASUU, NASU, NMA, etc. can go on strike for years, Nigerians don't care as long as it doesn't affect their businesses, movements and income. Employers too hate to deal with us and everything must be thrown at us," it added.

The union explained that multiple associations operate at petroleum depots, each with its roles and responsibilities, and often rely on PTD-NUPENG representatives to collect dues from unwilling members.

According to NUPENG, dues and levies collected from members are used for critical interventions, including Safety training: Quarterly sessions across zones with FRSC, Police, Fire Service, and state traffic agencies; Health insurance: A scheme with Leadway Health Insurance for tanker drivers, whom the union described as "accidents in waiting" if left untreated while transporting inflammable products; Highway security: Mobilisation of security agencies to protect drivers from hijackers, kidnappers, and criminals along major routes; and Union dues: Funding the general running of the union.

The union emphasised that other stakeholders -- truck owners, independent marketers, and major marketers -- also collect fees from their members whenever they load at depots. NUPENG said its role was to serve as a central collection point for efficiency.

"Major marketers, independent marketers and truck owners are interested parties as well, waiting to be liberated from the imminent takeover by Dangote. They cannot do anything about it but are excited that NUPENG is taking up the fight," the statement noted.

The union concluded that allegations of collections at depots were nothing more than deliberate blackmail:

"The issue of collections at the depots is a blackmail being thrown at us, and there is no way we can defend them against an already biased public opinion."