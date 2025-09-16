Nigeria: Police Foil Fraudulent 'Obi of Lagos' Coronation, Arrest 65-Year-Old Suspect

The Lagos State Police Command has uncovered and stopped what it described as a fraudulent attempt, to stage the coronation of a self-styled monarch in the State. A 65-year-old man, Chibuike Azubike, who paraded himself as the "Obi of Lagos", was arrested alongside three accomplices after announcing plans for the unveiling of a ₦1.5 billion palace in Amuwo Odofin.

Police said the elaborate ceremony, scheduled for Saturday, September 13, at Apple Hall in Festac Town, was designed to mislead the public and swindle unsuspecting Nigerians. The planned event was widely circulated on social media, with invitations suggesting the unveiling of a "prototype of the Obi of Lagos Palace".

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Babasaye Oluseyi, said preliminary investigations showed the suspect acted without the backing of any traditional institution. "Further findings revealed that the planned unveiling was fraudulently designed as a ploy to swindle unsuspecting personalities and other Nigerians of their hard-earned money", he stated.

According to the Police, Azubike confessed that he was neither a traditional ruler nor a certified Engineer as he had previously claimed, but only a supplier of building materials. Investigators believe that he carefully packaged the bogus coronation, to attract wealthy individuals and organisations who might donate or "invest" in the project.

Authorities stressed that Lagos has no title known as the "Obi of Lagos", noting that traditional stools in the State are clearly recognised under law and history. Security analysts say such fraudulent claims, if not promptly addressed, could exploit cultural sensitivities and spark unnecessary tension in multi-ethnic Lagos.

The Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, urged residents to be vigilant and avoid falling victim to similar scams. "We enjoin the people of Lagos, not to fall prey to fraudsters like Chibuike Azubike and his gang. The Command remains committed to ensuring peace, security, and public order while protecting citizens against all forms of criminal deception", he said.

Legal experts note that cases of impersonation of traditional authority are becoming more common in Nigeria, often linked to schemes targeting land, donations, or influence in local politics. Just last year, the Police in Anambra and Delta States arrested suspects parading themselves as "crown princes" of non-existent kingdoms.

The Lagos Police Command confirmed that Azubike and his accomplices, will be charged to court once investigations are concluded. Meanwhile, the public has been advised to disregard his claims and treat all publications about the so-called coronation as fraudulent.