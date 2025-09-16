Nigeria: Troops Neutralise Eight Iswap Terrorists, Recover Motorcycles in Borno

The Nigerian Army says troops of the Joint Task Force (North East), Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), have neutralised eight Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in Borno.

A credible military source told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the incident occurred in the early hours of Monday following an ambush on troops near Garin Giwa along the Baga-Cross Kauwa Main Supply Route (MSR).

According to the source, the terrorists, who attempted to disrupt military activities in the axis, met stiff resistance from the troops.

He said eight ISWAP fighters were killed during the encounter, including two Munzirs and one Qaid.

"The identified fighters include Modu Dogo Munzir of Dogon Chukun, another unidentified Munzir, and Abu Aisha Qaid of Tumbun Mota.

"Several others sustained gunshot wounds, particularly those who fled on foot, abandoning 14 motorcycles which were recovered by troops," he said.

The source added that the recovery of the motorcycles had further degraded the logistics and mobility of the insurgents in the region.

He said the Theatre Command remained resolute in its determination to rid the North East of terrorism and restore peace to affected communities, while the military high command had commended troops for the feat.

Vanguard News