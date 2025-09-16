Liberia: Gongloe Damns Govt

Monrovia — Former Solicitor General and renowned Liberian human rights lawyer, Cllr. Taiwan Saye Gongloe has criticized the Ministry of Justice and the Executive for protecting and defending Deputy Minister for Youth Development at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, J. Bryant McGill, in the alleged raping of a 14-year-old minor.

Cllr. Gongloe called on the Ministry of Justice to immediately arrest, investigate, and prosecute the alleged rapist, while recommending that President Joseph N. Boakai dismiss Minister McGill for allegedly sexually assaulting the 14-year-old minor.

Addressing a press conference Monday, September 15, 2025, Cllr. Gongloe warned that a government that delays justice and practices selective justice undermines the rule of law component of its ARREST agenda and breeds mob violence.

He noted that Minister McGill must be arrested and treated like any other suspect, as the crime of statutory rape is equally serious as murder under Liberian law.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to him, he was shock and angry over the rape allegation, emphasizing the Deputy Minister's role in youth development and the seriousness of the crime.

Gongloe, also a former Presidential Candidate and political leader of the Liberian People's Party (LPP), highlighted the accused's exceptional treatment, which, according to him, undermines the rule of law and equal protection under the law.

"During my time as Solicitor General, I remembered where a high-profile suspect was arrested and treated equally under the law. So, there should be no exception as in the case of J. Bryant McGill," he stated.

Cllr. Gongloe narrated that if the accused (Minister McGill) is not held accountable for his action, it has a potential negative impact on investment and tourism.

However, despite a release from the Minister of Youth and Sports, Cllr. Gongloe told journalists that the government is proceeding wrongly, stressing that the accused minister should have been charged and indicted by now.

Moreover, the political leader of LPP explained the importance of time in legal proceedings and the need for immediate action to maintain public trust.

He called on the Ministry of Justice to ensure that the criminal justice system operates in a credible manner and that no one is above the law.

He recommended that the deputy minister be immediately arrested and detained to demonstrate the equal application of the law.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Recently, Deputy Youth and Sports Minister for Youth Development, J. Bryant McGill, took a "leave of absence" after being accused of sexually assaulting a minor and misusing funds intended for a drug-dependent youth program, officials confirmed Thursday.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports said McGill requested leave "to avoid any perception of interference" with the investigation. His request has been forwarded to President Joseph Boakai's office. The ministry pledged full cooperation with police and urged the public and media to allow the process to proceed without interference. Editing by Jonathan Browne