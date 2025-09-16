Malawi: Why Is Chakwera Afraid to Dissolve His Cabinet?

As Malawians head to the polls tomorrow, one question lingers loudly: are we really voting with the Cabinet still intact simply because the Constitution is silent on the matter?

Tradition and common sense have always guided us differently. In the past, Cabinets were dissolved ahead of elections to free ministers to focus on party politics in their constituencies, rather than juggling government business with campaign trails. It was also a safeguard--protecting public resources from being abused by men and women who, knowing they may not return to office, could misuse state machinery for personal or partisan gain.

By refusing to dissolve his Cabinet, President Chakwera risks confirming what many critics have long said about his leadership: indecision. A bold leader would have had no problem running government for a few days without ministers. Instead, keeping the Cabinet intact at such a critical hour raises questions about whether this administration has truly learned from past governance failures.

Dissolving the Cabinet is not just about political optics--it is about integrity, accountability, and fairness as Malawians prepare to choose their leaders. To cling to technicalities and constitutional silence is to miss the spirit of democracy.

If the President cannot trust himself to govern without his Cabinet for a few days, why should Malawians trust him to govern the nation for another five years?