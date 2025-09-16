Southern Africa: Statement By His Majesty King Mswati III of the Kingdom of Eswatini and Incoming Chairperson of the SADC Organ On Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation On the 2025 General Election in Malawi

document

Fellow Members of the Southern African Development Community (SADC),

The people of the Republic of Malawi will go to the polls tomorrow, 16 September 2025 to elect the President, Members of Parliament and Councillors in line with the country's Constitution and laws governing elections.

At the invitation of the Republic of Malawi as a SADC Member State, SADC has deployed its Electoral Observation Mission (SEOM) to the Republic of Malawi under the leadership of Honourable Themba N. Masuku, former Deputy Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Eswatini to observe the country's pre-election phase, polling day and the post-election processes, in line with the relevant provisions of the revised SADC Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections (2021).

Adopted by all SADC Member States, these Principles and Guidelines promote regular, free and fair, transparent, credible and peaceful democratic elections as key indicators of a functioning democracy and good governance in the SADC region.

Malawi has a long-standing tradition of peace and stability. I am confident that during and in the aftermath of these elections, Malawi will maintain its reputation as a peaceful nation that upholds democratic principles and conducts peaceful elections. To this end, SADC reaffirms its unwavering support for Malawi on election day and throughout the post-election period. Through the SEOM, SADC's mission remains to facilitate a peaceful, credible, and inclusive electoral process.

I call upon all Malawians who are eligible to vote to do so in their large numbers, exercising their democratic right and contributing to the development and prosperity of their country. I further urge all political leaders and their supporters to respect the will of the people, and to act responsibly through the legal means provided by the laws of Malawi.

Finally, I join the people of the SADC region in wishing all Malawians a successful and peaceful election. May these elections strengthen Malawi's democracy, foster national unity and chart the path for Malawi's prosperity.

Thank You.

15 SEPTEMBER 2025