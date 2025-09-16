Liberia: Gonetafrica CEO Proffers Practical Steps for Achieving Gender Equality

Mohammed Kerkulah, Founder and CEO of Gonet Africa and its training arm, Gonet Academy, has urged individuals and institutions to adopt practical measures that will help to drive gender equality and women's empowerment.

Speaking Wednesday, September 10, 2025, at the African Women's Leadership Network (AWLN) Liberia Chapter First Dialogue on Positive Masculinity held at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex, Kerkulah said gender equality cannot be achieved by policies and laws alone but requires personal commitment and accountability.

The event, which focused on "Positive Masculinity: Changing Minds, Changing Attitudes Towards Women's Leadership," featured former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, AWLN Patron, alongside leaders from government, civil society and private sectors.

Highlighting Gonet Academy's impact, Kerkulah noted that women account for more than 56% of the institution's enrollment across fields of study. "I am particularly committed to women, not because they are women, but because they are capable. They can lead, transform lives, and inspire institutions," he said.

Kerkulah outlined six practical steps for advancing gender equality: personal commitment: Both men and women must individually commit to respecting women's rights. "Laws and policies will remain ineffective if individuals do not model equality in their behavior," he stressed, Institutional Policies: Organizations should develop and enforce gender-sensitive policies, including zero tolerance for gender-based violence, to create safer and more inclusive workplaces, and awareness Programs: Educational and faith-based institutions must expand awareness initiatives on women's rights and gender-based violence to shape societal attitudes from the ground up.

The Gonet Academy CEO further named Listening and Learning: Kerkulah emphasized the importance of creating safe spaces for women to share their experiences. "Without listening, we risk misunderstanding or misrepresenting their struggles," he admitted, reflecting on his own learning journey, community and National Advocacy: He called for stronger grassroots and national campaigns to influence attitudes and sustain momentum toward gender equality, and monitoring and Evaluation: Finally, he urged stakeholders to track progress, collect data, and recognize both men and women who are actively promoting gender equality. "Recognition of allies can inspire others and ensure sustainability," he said.

Kerkulah expressed optimism about the future of gender equality efforts in Liberia and beyond. "If we apply these measures consistently, I am confident that within the next five years, we can record significant progress," he stated.

Meanwhile, the AWLN-Liberia forum on Positive Masculinity aimed to "Changing Minds, Changing Attitudes towards Women's Leadership." The event, in addition to AWLN Global Patron and former President Sirleaf, featured high-level leaders from government and civil society. They included Cllr. N. Oswald Tweh, Minister of Justice and Attorney-General, Amb. Marjon V. Kamara, Chair AWLN Liberia Chapter and Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Gbeme Horace-Kollie, Minister of Gender, and Madam Comfort Lamptey, Country Representative, UN Women Liberia, who all delivered special remarks during the opening session.

The dialogue also featured exceptional panelists from diverse backgrounds who provided perspectives on various topics aligned with positive masculinity. They included Hon. Josiah F. Joekai, Jr. (PhD.), Director General, Civil Service Agency, Rev. Dr. Samuel Reeves, Providence Baptist Church and Liberia Council of Churches, Mr. T. Nelson Williams, COO of Conex Oil and Gas Holdings, Mr. James E. Kiawoin, Youth Advisory Council to the President, Lisa Tenneh Diasay- President for Female Journalist Association of Liberia (FeJAL), Representatives from UNFPA, Ministry of Internal Affairs, National Muslim Council, Faith and Justice Network, and the Liberia National Police.

These speakers shared insights on the positive and lucrative impacts of women's participation in all aspects of society. Their interventions ranged from the cute to the concrete, reflecting men's multifaceted impact on the fight for women's empowerment.

Changing attitudes and mindsets, as men are required to do relative to women empowerment, involves a psychological process. The patriarchal beliefs that marginalize women often stem from intentional and harmful attitudes, rather than innocent ignorance. Women's emotions and struggles are frequently disregarded as signs of weakness or exaggeration, rather than being acknowledged, understood, and addressed.

Against this backdrop, the GonetAcademy CEO emphasized the importance of actively listening to women, as this can lead to better understanding and empathy, ultimately aiding in addressing their challenges.

And Kerkulah poignantly stated, smiling, "You have to listen to women. Really listen, even though sometimes it's hard because of the complexity of human nature, but listening can help you learn more from and about women...and this will help solve some of the problems they have."