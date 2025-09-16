Nigeria: NMA Trains Army Personnel in Basic Life Support Skills

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Sokoto State chapter, has conducted a life-saving Basic Life Support (BLS) training for personnel of the Nigerian Army, equipping them with vital emergency response skills for use in the battlefield and other high-risk environments.

The training, which took place as part of the association's annual conference, focused on empowering military personnel to deliver immediate care in emergencies, particularly in situations where access to professional medical services may be delayed.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of the NMA Sokoto chapter, Dr. Farouk Umar, said the initiative was part of the association's commitment to giving back to society through impactful community interventions.

"As doctors, we believe it is important to give back to the community. We have made it a tradition to undertake a community-focused project during every annual conference.

"This year, we decided to train army personnel on basic life support because we recognize the nature of their job - they are often in locations where immediate medical help is unavailable.

" With this training, they can stabilize a colleague in critical condition before professional care is accessible."

He added that the association intends to extend similar training to other security and paramilitary agencies in the near future.

Also speaking at the event, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Ibikunle Ajose, described the training as timely and invaluable.

"This is an all-important exercise that will undoubtedly save more lives.

"As I often say, doctors and soldiers are among the most important people in the world - both save lives. A soldier must possess a high intellect to operate effectively on the battlefield, and this kind of training adds another layer of preparedness," he said.