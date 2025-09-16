Nigeria: Egypt-Nigeria Educational Fair Opens in Abuja

A delegation of top Egyptian universities has arrived in Nigeria for the third Egypt-Nigeria educational fair, aimed at deepening academic cooperation, expanding scholarship opportunities, and fostering cross-border innovation between the two countries.

The fair, which runs from September 15 to 20, kicked off at the Hilton Abuja Hotel and will continue in Kaduna, Zaria, and Kano.

Participating institutions include Cairo University, Ain Shams University, El-Galala University, and Badr University.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Dr Assem Hassaballa El-Sheikh, Member of the Press Syndicate and Supervisor of General Exhibitions, expressed gratitude for the warm reception and the opportunity to engage with Nigerian scholars.

"It's an avenue for us to interact with scholars and intellectuals in furthering the course of education in Africa," he said.

He also thanked the Nigerian Embassy in Cairo and Egyptian Ambassador Mohamed Fouad for facilitating the visit, and extended appreciation to Daily Trust, describing the newspaper as "a partner we have worked with since 2015."

In his remarks, Prof. Ibrahim Muhammad, Director-General of Nigeria Arabic Village, welcomed the Egyptian delegation, describing Nigeria as their "second home."

"This is not the first time. I think this is the fifth time of organising such a fair in Nigeria," he said.

He also highlighted the centuries-old academic ties between both countries, referencing Al-Azhar University's Rawak al-Barnawi hostel dedicated to students from northern Nigeria.

Prof. Muhammad, an alumnus of Egyptian institutions, encouraged Nigerian students to seize the opportunity to study in Egypt.

"Studying in Egypt is a golden opportunity. The academic environment is friendly and encouraging. Egypt is the land of civilisation," he said.

He added that Egypt offers a diverse and inclusive society, with access to religious freedom and a wide range of international universities.

Egyptian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mohamed Fouad, who declared the fair open, described the event as a continuation of the long-standing educational and cultural ties between both nations.

"Education has always been the cornerstone of our historical bilateral relations," he said.

He noted that Al-Azhar University has hosted Nigerian students for centuries and reaffirmed the embassy's commitment to enhancing educational cooperation.

"We prioritise bilateral cooperation in education and people-to-people contact. I know many Nigerians are interested in learning about Egyptian universities, and I'm sure this fair will be a big success," he added.

Organisers said the event will provide opportunities for academic partnerships, scholarships, and student exchange programmes.