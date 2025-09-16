Nigeria: Dream Start for Iheanacho At Celtic

Kelechi Iheanacho could not have wished for a better debut for Scottish champions Celtic when he came off the bench to net a stoppage time winner.

Iheanacho, a free agent signing after his contract was terminated by Spanish side Sevilla, came off the bench with 20 minutes left on the clock, before he put away a stoppage time penalty for Celtic to beat home team Kilmarnock 2-1.

The win maintained Celtic unbeaten start to the new Scottish League season. Celtic have 13 points from five matches

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Elsewhere, Fulham Manager, Marco Silva, has admitted that he did not put Samuel Chukwueze, who is on a season-long loan from AC Milan, in the deep end against Leeds Saturday because the Super Eagles winger did not make his Premier League debut because he has yet to settle in at the London club.

"It was almost impossible for Chukwueze to be involved in this game (vs Leeds) because he doesn't even know the names of all his teammates," Silva explained.

Results

NPFL

Abia War 1-0 Katsina

Bayelsa 0-2 Enyimba

K'Pillars 1-0 Rangers

Khalifa 3-1 El Kanemi

Nasarawa 1-0 Wikki

Plateau 2-0 Remo

Rivers Utd 1-0 Shooting

W'Wolves 0-0 Kwara

Ikorodu City 2-0 Barau

Premier League

Man City 3-0 Man Utd

Burnley 0-1 Liverpool